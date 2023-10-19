OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Admits Adderall Made Her Feel 'Less Depressed' During Her Partying Days

britneyspears pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears continues to shock the public with secrets from her past.

In a newly released excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me — which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24 — the pop star, 41, admitted that back in her mid-2000s partying period, Adderall was her drug of choice.

Article continues below advertisement
britneyspears mega
Source: mega

Britney Spears says Adderall was her drug of choice in her partying days.

"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," Spears wrote about her nights of being out late and photographed with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

While the "Lucky" vocalist clarified she "never had a drinking problem," she did cop to the fact that she would often use the ADHD medication to put herself in a better state of mind.

Article continues below advertisement
britneyspears jingle ball
Source: mega

Britney Spears admitted the drug made her feel 'less depressed.'

"[It] made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed," Spears penned about the drug.

The Crossroads actress has been candidly open about the rowdier times in her life, and in a since-deleted Instagram post from October 2022, Spears recalled a moment when her mother, Lynne Spears, slapped her for being out late with fellow Hollywood A-listers.

Article continues below advertisement
britneyspears
Source: mega

Britney Spears previously recalled a moment when her mom, Lynne Spears, slapped her for staying out late.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," the chart-topper wrote in the post. "My mother was watching [my sons] Jayden and Preston…yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"

In her highly anticipated tell-all, the crooner dropped bombshell after bombshell of what went on behind the scenes of her illustrious career. As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty revealed she underwent an abortion after becoming pregnant with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's child during the former power couple's romance, which lasted from 1999 until 2002.

Article continues below advertisement
britneyspears concert mega
Source: mega

Britney Spears drops shocking bombshells in her memoir.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she wrote about the situation. "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father," the mom-of-two added.

New York Times obtained the excerpt form The Woman in Me.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.