Britney Spears Admits Adderall Made Her Feel 'Less Depressed' During Her Partying Days
Britney Spears continues to shock the public with secrets from her past.
In a newly released excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me — which hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24 — the pop star, 41, admitted that back in her mid-2000s partying period, Adderall was her drug of choice.
"It was never as wild as the press made it out to be," Spears wrote about her nights of being out late and photographed with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.
While the "Lucky" vocalist clarified she "never had a drinking problem," she did cop to the fact that she would often use the ADHD medication to put herself in a better state of mind.
"[It] made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed," Spears penned about the drug.
The Crossroads actress has been candidly open about the rowdier times in her life, and in a since-deleted Instagram post from October 2022, Spears recalled a moment when her mother, Lynne Spears, slapped her for being out late with fellow Hollywood A-listers.
- Megyn Kelly 'Applauds' Britney Spears for Admitting She Had an Abortion During Her Relationship With Justin Timberlake
- Britney Spears Claims She Had an Abortion During Relationship With Ex Justin Timberlake: He 'Wasn't Happy'
- 'Soul-Crushing': Britney Spears' Dad Fat-Shamed and 'Infantilized' Her for Years, Singer Reveals
"The first time I ever got slapped was the one night Paris and Lindsay dropped me off at my beach house with my babies," the chart-topper wrote in the post. "My mother was watching [my sons] Jayden and Preston…yes I partied till like 4am and my mother was PISSED !!!! I walked in, she looked at me and hit me so hard that I will never forget it !!!"
In her highly anticipated tell-all, the crooner dropped bombshell after bombshell of what went on behind the scenes of her illustrious career. As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty revealed she underwent an abortion after becoming pregnant with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's child during the former power couple's romance, which lasted from 1999 until 2002.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she wrote about the situation. "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father," the mom-of-two added.
New York Times obtained the excerpt form The Woman in Me.