Inside Cher's Conservatorship Battle With Son Elijah Blue Allman

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Cher has filed a second petition for a conservatorship over her son, Elijah Blue Allman, in April 2026 after a series of legal issues. The news emerged on April 17, 2026, when Cher submitted her request to the Los Angeles Superior Court. She has asked fiduciary Jason Rubin to manage Allman's finances.

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Source: MEGA Elijah Blue Allman insisted he was sober and capable of managing his own affairs.

This marks the second attempt by Cher to gain control over her son’s estate. According to court documents, Cher stated that Allman's life “has significantly deteriorated” since she first sought a conservatorship in 2023, which was ultimately denied. Allman, 47, has publicly stated that he does not require his mother’s intervention. In documents obtained by Us Weekly on January 24, he asserted that he is “now sober” and “paying his bills.”

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Source: MEGA Legal experts explained the high standard Cher needed to meet in court.

Legal expert Rachael Bennett, a certified family law specialist, explained the significance of Cher's petition. “To get a conservatorship over an adult child in California, Cher will have to meet a pretty high legal standard,” Bennett said. “She has to prove by clear and convincing evidence that Elijah is either unable to provide for his basic personal needs…or that he’s totally unable to manage his finances.” Bennett further noted that even if Cher meets the legal requirements, the court may find alternative support systems more suitable. Cher’s first attempt at guardianship failed due to insufficient evidence. “Her earlier petition was denied because the judge didn’t see enough evidence of incapacity, basically saying that the petition was premature,” Bennett stated. The judge’s ruling indicated that Cher needed to wait until Elijah’s situation worsened.

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Source: MEGA Cher cited her son’s arrests and alleged financial troubles in her latest filing.

In her recent court filing, Cher alleges that Allman is currently in a psychiatric facility in New Hampshire following multiple arrests. Reports confirm that Elijah was arrested in February 2026 for assault and criminal trespassing at a prep school, where he displayed erratic behavior. He faces two counts of assault and various other charges. Elijah's second arrest occurred in March 2026 when he was accused of breaking and entering into a home in Windham, N.H.. The police have confirmed that he faces serious charges. Cher claims that Elijah’s legal troubles indicate his inability to manage his finances, alleging that he spends money “immediately” on luxuries. Bennett elaborated on the implications of a potential conservatorship. “If this conservatorship is approved, it would give significant, but also very targeted control, mainly over just his finances,” she explained. This arrangement would restrict Elijah’s access to his money and likely involve a controlled allowance system.

Source: MEGA A judge denied Cher's emergency conservatorship request due to insufficient urgency.