Cher Recalls Seeing Drunk John Lennon Completely Naked at the Playboy Mansion in 1974: 'Not Pretty'
Cher is disclosing some of her favorite stories from over the decades in her upcoming book, Cher: The Memoir, Part One.
In an excerpt obtained by a news outlet, the Grammy winner recalled one funny occasion when she went to the Playboy mansion with John Lennon and his songwriter friend Harry Nilsson in 1974.
The outing was spur of the moment, as when she ran into the men at a restaurant, Nilsson informed the superstar, 78, that Lennon had always wanted to visit the iconic property.
"Hef [Hugh Hefner] held parties all the time, many of which became notorious as drunken orgies with some of the Playmates," the mom-of-two noted, "but his Sunday movie nights were calm and casual affairs for friends to enjoy cocktails and dinner before watching a new release."
While she thought it would be a relatively tame night, the guys were "drunker than I'd thought" and were interrupting the flick by constantly chanting the businessman's name.
The embarrassed "Believe" crooner decided to take them off to the side to ensure they didn't cause more chaos — though things only escalated from there.
"Giggling and falling over each other, John and Harry followed me out into the grounds. Sitting them down inside the infamous Grotto — it was like a huge cave that one end of the swimming pool went into — I went to find a drink and when I came back they were standing in the middle of the Grotto naked but still in the water, thank God," she continued.
"'This is not pretty what I'm seeing,' I said when they started to emerge from the pool. 'Guys, please do not come out," Cher wrote.
"I was trying not to laugh, but it was impossible not to as they threatened to wander around the mansion naked," the music icon continued. "It took me ages to get them back in their clothes. It was like herding drunks."
Despite the mansion being home to rated-R parties, Cher often brought her then 5-year-old daughter Chastity there, as the tot "had known and loved Hef her whole life."
"Hef's house was also like heaven for her, a place where she could have ice cream served to her by a waiter in the Grotto," the vocalist explained.
While Cher insisted their visits to the home were "entirely innocent," ex-husband Sonny Bono cited them in his divorce proceeding as to why she was allegedly an unfit mother and why he wanted full custody.
"In May 1974 we were summoned to the Santa Monica courthouse to give evidence about this new aspect of our divorce," she shared. "Thankfully, the judge decided in my favor and ended up allocating Sonny even less time with Chas."
Daily Mail obtained an excerpt of Cher's book, which releases on Tuesday, November 19.