NEWS 'This Is So Dumb': Cher Unamused by Jimmy Kimmel During Her First-Ever Appearance on His Talk Show — Watch Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel took several comedic jabs at Cher during her interview on his talk show.

If Cher could turn back time, she might have said no to appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for an interview. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, the famed singer, 78, seemed unamused as the comedian, 57, slammed her with rapid-fire questions about her life.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Cher's recent 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance was her first time ever on the talk show.

"This is so dumb," Cher admitted toward the end of her first time ever joining the show as a guest on Tuesday night, January 7. The snub came in the middle of Kimmel asking which part of her life she would relive.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

"If you could turn back time..." Kimmel joked, referring to her hit 1989 song, prompting Cher to interrupt and call the quip "dumb." "I don’t remember the year, because I’m dyslexic, but I was 60," the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress finally answered while noting the year she turned 40 was her "best."

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Cher said 'this is dumb' in response to one of Jimmy Kimmel's questions.

After Kimmel wondered why she wouldn't go back to being 40 if it was her favorite era, Cher explained why she chose 60, confessing: "I don’t know, it seemed like a good number." Elsewhere in the 15-minute long interview, Cher, who appeared on the talk show to discuss the two parts of her book Cher: The Memoir, revealed she had not yet written the story's second half.

"The second part of your book, have you finished that yet?" Kimmel asked, to which Cher replied, "no, I haven’t even started it!" after letting out a laugh. "Is that true?" Kimmel questioned in disbelief, causing Cher to shoot him a cold glare.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Cher after she told him the second half of her memoir wasn't written yet.

Continuing to mock the "Believe" singer, Kimmel exclaimed: "You haven’t even started it! So it’s not coming out in November." "Yes, it is," Cher insisted, as Kimmel skeptically responded, "we'll see."

Kimmel's doubt prompted another dirty look from Cher, though he didn't stop his jabs, adding, "November of what year?" The talk show host playfully offered to "help" Cher write the rest of her memoir, to which she sternly replied, "no."

Source: MEGA The first part of Cher's memoir was released in November 2024.

At the end of the interview, Kimmel made one more joke about Cher's unfinished memoir, informing his guest he hoped she would "come back in November — if, indeed, you get the book finished." Cher ignored Kimmel's final dig, as she replied: "You're a lot nicer and funnier than I thought you would be."