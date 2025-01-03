or
Cher Claims Late Convicted Murderer Phil Spector Asked Her to 'Sleep With Him' When She Was Only 15 in New Memoir

Split photo of Cher and Phil Spector
Source: MEGA

Phil Spector was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009.

By:

Jan. 3 2025, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

Cher detailed an uncomfortable meeting with music mogul Phil Spector in her new memoir.

The "Believe" singer, who was 15 years old at the time, came to know Spector through her boyfriend, musician Antonino LoTempio, who invited her to meet with the producer at his hotel.

Photo of Cher.
Source: MEGA

Cher claimed Phil Spector propositioned her when she was only 15 years old.

"He might have been a demigod to many, but he acted weird, and I didn’t like how he stared at me," Cher wrote.

The 78-year-old recalled how the 20-something music producer looked her "up and down" upon her arrival and then made a lewd proposal in French.

cher claims murderer phil spector asked her sleep with him memoir
Source: MEGA

Phil Spector was once a famed music producer.

"'Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?' he said, smirking, asking me to sleep with him," an excerpt of the tell-all tome read. "Without breaking a sweat, I gave him a look back and replied, 'Oui, pour l’argent,'" which roughly translates to "yes, for the money."

"You could have knocked him over with a feather. He didn’t think I’d understand the question, let alone have an answer," she penned.

MORE ON:
Cher

cher claims murderer phil spector asked her sleep with him memoir
Source: MEGA

Phil Spector was found guilty in his second trial for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

That wasn't the last time she had an unsettling back-and-forth with Spector. Elsewhere in the memoir, Cher admitted to angrily confronting him after he violated her contract by using her vocals in an illegally-released song. This led to Spector taking out a gun and holding it throughout their conversation.

"Staring at him in fury as he twirled it around his fingers, I said, 'Don’t f--- with me, Phillip!" the passage said. "This is me, Cher, okay? ... Put that f------ gun down and promise me you’ll never do anything like this s--- with my music again, okay?"

Cher admitted she wasn't sure he would have actually used the intimidating weapon on her, but she was "p---ed off" that he took out the gun at all.

cher claims murderer phil spector asked her sleep with him memoir
Source: MEGA

Phil Spector died in prison in 2021.

Years later, Spector was found guilty of second-degree murder for the brutal slaying of actress Lana Clarkson after she was found dead in his home with a gunshot wound to her mouth in 2003. His lawyers initially claimed her death was a suicide due to the placement of the gunshot.

While the first jury failed to reach a verdict in 2007, he was retried the next year and was found guilty in 2009. He died behind bars due to COVID-related health complications in 2021.

