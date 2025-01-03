Cher Claims Late Convicted Murderer Phil Spector Asked Her to 'Sleep With Him' When She Was Only 15 in New Memoir

That wasn't the last time she had an unsettling back-and-forth with Spector. Elsewhere in the memoir, Cher admitted to angrily confronting him after he violated her contract by using her vocals in an illegally-released song. This led to Spector taking out a gun and holding it throughout their conversation.

"Staring at him in fury as he twirled it around his fingers, I said, 'Don’t f--- with me, Phillip!" the passage said. "This is me, Cher, okay? ... Put that f------ gun down and promise me you’ll never do anything like this s--- with my music again, okay?"

Cher admitted she wasn't sure he would have actually used the intimidating weapon on her, but she was "p---ed off" that he took out the gun at all.