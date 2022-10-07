'Ysabella Is My Daughter': Cheryl Burke Reveals She & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence May Go To Court Over Custody Of Their Dog
A woman's best friend. Cheryl Burke has made it clear that she's ready to take her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, to court over the custody of their four legged friend, Ysabella, after settling their divorce last month.
"We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January," the Dancing with the Stars pro declared during the Sunday, October 2, episode of her "Burke in the Game" podcast. "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."
"I'm a dog mom. And that's it," she said. "I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn't imagine my life without her."
Burke, 38, filed for divorce from Lawrence, 42, in February after nearly three years of marriage. The brunette beauty clarified in the filing that January 7 was the date of their separation and listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their union.
One month after she and the Boy Meets World alum settled their divorce — with OK! learning the former flames, "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership, including support" — Burke got real about how she has been processing everything she has been through this year.
Taking to Instagram earlier this month, she captioned a selfie: "my divorce is final, a lot has happened. It's been a challenging year… I'd be lying if I say it was all incredible and growing."
Burke admitted there has "been a lot of heartache, pain and loneliness along the way," before pointing out: "I'd also be lying if I said I wasn’t grateful, evolved and changed from these last 12 months."
Though she isn't where she wants to be, Burke applauded herself for the woman she is today, writing: "I'm personally so proud of the person I see in the mirror today."
And as she continues to work on herself, acknowledging she will "forever be a work in progress," Burke will continue to live the life of a single woman.
In a recent interview, Burke made it clear that she has no plans to enter the dating scene anytime soon, saying, "I’ve been sober now for four years, and with that comes self-reflecting. I’m like a sponge and I’m just learning to love myself and really learning to be alone instead of lonely."
She added, "I think it’s very important for me to establish that relationship with myself so that I don’t continue on that same pattern of men and relationships."