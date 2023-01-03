Cheryl Burke Hints At New 'Mood Going Into 2023' After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Goes Instagram Official With Chilli

Looking good and feeling better! Cheryl Burke is keeping her head held high going into the New Year despite her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, going public with his new romance.

On Monday, January 2, the Dancing with the Stars pro posted a TikTok set to a remixed version of Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "I’m Good (Blue)." While fixing her curls and spritzing perfume as the lyrics "I’m good, yeah, I’m feeling alright" played, Burke smirked at the camera and subtly posed.