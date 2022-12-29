Cheryl Burke Declares She's 'Ready To Start Next Chapter Of Life' After 'A Lot Of Moments' In 2022 Nearly Broke Her
After a rough 2022 that included a nasty divorce, a departure from Dancing With the Stars and more drama, Cheryl Burke is giving herself a pat on the back.
On Wednesday, December 29, the brunette beauty shared a TikTok in which she sashayed down what appeared to be a behind-the-curtain mock runway.
"When you see me crying at 11:59pm on NYE don't think it's because I'm sad. It's because i fking MADE IT through the year that did everything it could to try and break me," she wrote alongside the clip. "And there were a lot of moments when I thought it would but here I AM."
"Ready to move forward, to no longer be defined by the past, and SO ready to start the next chapter of my life," concluded Burke. "2023, LET'S SHOW'EM HOW IT'S DONE!"
The pro dancer's fans were excited to see her in such high spirits, with one commenting, "You go girl.. you are so much stronger than you know!!"
CHERYL BURKE BLAME HER DAD'S INFIDELITY & HER 'GROOMING EXPERIENCE' FOR HER TWISTED VIEW ON LOVE
"You've got this," echoed another. "You deserve someone who treats you like the amazing woman you are !! here's to a great 2023."
As OK! reported, the podcast host, 38, has been in a nasty custody battle with ex-husband Matthew Lawrence over her dog, and she also appeared to accuse him of cheating.
In addition, she's candidly discussed several past traumas, which include being physically abused by an ex-boyfriend and sexually abused by a neighbor she once saw as a "father figure."
Burke believes her hidden pain is one of the things that spurred her to drink heavily, though she's been working to maintain her sobriety. "I was drinking because I was numbing," the California Native previously confessed during an interview. "We all know that’s a scary place. It was survival mode constantly, seven days a week for me.”
"I made promises to myself that I would never drink alone, then that started to go away," she continued. "Or I wouldn’t drink before 5 p.m., no drinking on weekdays. It just never stopped."
The star has now been sober for three years.