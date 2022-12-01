Cheryl Burke Pampers Beloved Dog With A Massage As Custody Battle With Ex Matthew Lawrence Continues

Cheryl Burke is making sure her dog knows she's loved. The Dancing With the Stars alum, who recently announced her departure from the competition series, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 30, to share a sweet video of herself massaging her beloved pup, Ysabella — the same canine she and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence are locked in a contentious custody battle over.

In the clip, the blonde pooch lays on her back while her mama, dressed in a chic black sweater and leather pant combo, affectionately rubbed her belly.

