Cheryl Burke Pampers Beloved Dog With A Massage As Custody Battle With Ex Matthew Lawrence Continues
Cheryl Burke is making sure her dog knows she's loved. The Dancing With the Stars alum, who recently announced her departure from the competition series, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 30, to share a sweet video of herself massaging her beloved pup, Ysabella — the same canine she and ex-husband Matthew Lawrence are locked in a contentious custody battle over.
In the clip, the blonde pooch lays on her back while her mama, dressed in a chic black sweater and leather pant combo, affectionately rubbed her belly.
The adorable moment comes a few months after Burke and the former Boy Meets World star, who married in 2019, finalized the details of their divorce — except for who will be the one to keep their precious Ysabella.
"Oh, I'm gonna cry. It's just really sad, you know," an emotional Burke explained of the custody battle in a recent interview. "It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel. She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking my daughter away from me."
The professional entertainer also opened up about the ordeal and potential court case in a recent episode of her "Burke in the Game" podcast, revealing the emotional toll the rift has taken on her. "We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January," she explained.
"I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog," she emphasized. "Ysabella is my daughter. I'm a dog mom. And that's it. I can't even imagine my life. I mean, I could just cry right now but like, couldn't imagine my life without her."
Burke officially filed for divorce from Lawrence in February after three years of marriage. As the legal battle over their pet continues, Ysabella has remained in the custody of the former Dance Moms star.