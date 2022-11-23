Cheryl Burke Admits Leaving 'DWTS' Is As 'Overwhelming' As Her & Matthew Lawrence's Divorce Proceedings
Pass the tissues! Cheryl Burke is offering more insight into how she's coping after announcing her departure from Dancing With the Stars.
"I am overwhelmed," she confessed in a new interview, noting she's "been trying to hold back tears" since her final run didn't go as planned as she and her partner, meteorologist Sam Champion, were eliminated in the third week.
While the professional dancer, 38, said she "wanted to really perform the best" she could before saying goodbye, she's now seeing the light in the situation.
"With all of that behind me, it’s bittersweet … but I have to just trust my intuition," explained the star, then comparing her current emotions to those she's been dealing with in her and Matthew Lawrence's divorce despite it being finalized in September.
"This is like another type of divorce, but an amicable one," she shared of leaving the competition series.
Burke has continued to be an open book about her breakup, admitting she still isn't ready to date even though she filed the paperwork this past February. "I’m just learning to love myself and really learning to be alone instead of lonely," she previously revealed of her state of mind. "I think it’s very important for me to establish that relationship with myself so that I don’t continue on that same pattern of men and relationships.”
Perhaps the most contentious point in her and the 42-year-old actor's split stems from custody of their dog, Ysabella, as they can't come to an agreement.
"We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off … that will happen in January," the brunette beauty spilled on her podcast last month. "I'm just still really hurt by the whole situation. You know, that's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter."
"It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel," she emphasized of Lawrence trying to split custody. "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking my daughter away from me."
Page Six talked to Burke about leaving DWTS.