Cheryl Burke Disses Ex Matthew Lawrence, Says She's 'Never Had An Orgasm' From Sex

Awkward! Cheryl Burke split from Matthew Lawrence earlier this year, and maybe there's a reason for that!

“I’ve never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse,” she told life coach Cherie Healy on her podcast "Burke in the Game." “This doesn’t reflect on any partner I’ve been with. It only reflects on me.”

“That has nothing to do with the person,” the dancer continued. “It has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability and my trust in myself.”