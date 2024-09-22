or
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Wife Cheryl Hines Ditches Wedding Ring After Husband's Alleged Affair With Reporter Exposed

Photo of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was accused of cheating on Cheryl Hines with reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

By:

Sept. 22 2024, Published 10:09 a.m. ET

While Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might be still wearing his wedding ring, his wife Cheryl Hines has ditched hers!

On Friday, September 20, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, 59, was spotted at Milan Fashion Week without the piece of jewelry following news of the 2024 presidential candidate’s “s------” scandal.

robert f kennedy jr cheryl hines ditches wedding ring affair reporter
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines was seen without her wedding ring in Milan, Italy, following the news of the cheating scandal.

Despite the drama surrounding her marriage, the blonde beauty was smiling wide at the Gucci afterparty. The star was seen drawing attention to her left hand, which was dangling a set of keys. While she was wearing a ring of sorts, it was not the wedding bling from RFK Jr.

Though Hines decided to make her appearance without the accessory, on Saturday, September 21, RFK Jr. donned the piece of jewelry while onstage during an event for Donald Trump in Las Vegas.

The 70-year-old sat next to U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard in the Robert. E “Bob” Price Recreation Center for the “Team Trump’s Reclaim America Tour,” where he addressed the crowd.

The politician — who declared that he was “suspending” his campaign in late August — claimed that the Democratic Party he grew up with “no longer exists.”

robert f kennedy jr cheryl hines ditches wedding ring affair reporter
Source: MEGA

RFK Kr. has denied Olivia Nuzzi's claim that they had an affair.

RFK Jr.’s appearance came after New York Magazine political reporter Olivia Nuzzi, 31, alleged she had been having a non-physical affair with the nephew of President John F. Kennedy on September 19.

Nuzzi recently claimed to have sent "demure" naked photos of herself after meeting RFK Jr. last year while writing a story about him.

robert f kennedy jr cheryl hines ditches wedding ring affair reporter
Source: @olivianuzzix/Instagram

Olivia Nuzzi revealed that she and RFK Jr. had an alleged affair on September 19.

Following her allegations, RFK Jr.’s team denied his involvement with the journalist, noting, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece."

Nuzzi — who has since been put on leave from her job at New York Magazine — explained the situation in her own message without naming RFK Jr. directly.

robert f kennedy jr cheryl hines ditches wedding ring affair reporter
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. and Cheryl Hines have been married since 2014.

Nuzzi stated, "Some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal" earlier this year.

"During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source," she added. "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

Source: OK!
Despite Nuzzi being engaged to fellow reporter Ryan Lizz and RFK Jr. being married to Hines, the reporter said they "weren’t being particularly careful” about their online messages.

"There’s a reason New York mag found out," she remarked.

Page Six reported on Hines ditching her wedding ring and RFK Jr.'s appearance in Las Vegas.

