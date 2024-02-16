Bow Wow Reveals His Addiction to Lean Caused Him to 'Collapse' After His First Show on 2007 Joint Tour With Chris Brown

Bow Wow got candid about his addiction to lean — something he endured when he was just a teenager.

“I was sipping so much syrup. I was drinking that s--- like crazy,” the rapper, 36, told The Art of the Dialogue on Monday, February 12. “If you go back and watch The Road to Platinum documentary series on BET, you’ll see so many white styrofoam cups and Hawaiian punch bottles. I was losing my f------ mind. That lean s--- had me f----- up. I was just always irritated.”