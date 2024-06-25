OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Brown Fans Left Shocked After Singer's Bulge Exposed During Concert: Watch

chris brown bulge concert video watch exposed harness
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chris Brown's bulge is making his fans "Go Crazy."

The "Under the Influence" singer left little to the imagination when his private parts pressed through his pants during one of his recent concerts in Toronto.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown bulge concert video watch exposed harness
Source: @ginterngl/X

Chris Brown's bulge was exposed during a recent concert.

In a viral video shared to social media, Brown could be seen singing "Wrist" while hoisted in the air with the help of a harness, which had pushed together his crotch area and made his manhood become imprinted on his pants.

Fans couldn't help but freak out over the clip, as it seemed to spark several daydreams about the attractive artist.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ginterngl/X
Article continues below advertisement

"God bless him lol," one person declared via X (formerly named Twitter), while another fan admitted: "Women that experienced him are blessed and I’m jealous."

"He’s definitely blessed!!" a third supporter stated, as a fourth internet user confessed, "I don’t like Chris Brown but I will look at his bulge."

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown bulge concert video watch exposed harness
Source: @ginterngl/X

The singer's harness caused his pants to press against his private part.

Article continues below advertisement

Brown's harnessed portion of his show has drawn a lot of attention lately, especially after another video of the "Superhero" singer getting stuck in the air went viral earlier this month.

While performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Wednesday night, June 12, Brown was caught scolding a security guard after two of them had to use a ladder to help the Grammy winner get back on his feet.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown bulge concert video watch exposed harness
Source: @ginterngl/X

Chris Brown looked a bit uncomfortable while swinging in the air.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown
Article continues below advertisement

While belting the words to "Under the Influence" and gliding around the stage, Brown came to a sudden stop and swung in place before signaling backstage for some help.

Though he continued performing after the concert malfunction, the 35-year-old did take a moment to express his anger toward the two men.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown bulge concert video watch exposed harness
Source: @ginterngl/X

Chris Brown's imprint could be seen through his pants.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans commented on the incident via social media, with one person claiming, "that man doesn’t get paid enough to be yelled at, Chris. Leave him alone. 😂," and another noting: "He doesn’t need to be talking to that worker like that."

"Lmao 😂. I'm on Chris side …if y'all don’t get me down right now everyone is FIRED 😭," a fan joked, while a fourth defended Brown, stating, "he was so mad lol. But they did have him stuck up there for a long time."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Brown has been extremely active on Instagram in the midst of his 11:11 Tour, which started in Detroit on June 5 and wraps up in Los Angeles on August 6.

The series of performances, which were first announced back in March, come after Brown released his 11th studio album of the same name in November 2023.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.