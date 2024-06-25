Chris Brown Fans Left Shocked After Singer's Bulge Exposed During Concert: Watch
Chris Brown's bulge is making his fans "Go Crazy."
The "Under the Influence" singer left little to the imagination when his private parts pressed through his pants during one of his recent concerts in Toronto.
In a viral video shared to social media, Brown could be seen singing "Wrist" while hoisted in the air with the help of a harness, which had pushed together his crotch area and made his manhood become imprinted on his pants.
Fans couldn't help but freak out over the clip, as it seemed to spark several daydreams about the attractive artist.
"God bless him lol," one person declared via X (formerly named Twitter), while another fan admitted: "Women that experienced him are blessed and I’m jealous."
"He’s definitely blessed!!" a third supporter stated, as a fourth internet user confessed, "I don’t like Chris Brown but I will look at his bulge."
Brown's harnessed portion of his show has drawn a lot of attention lately, especially after another video of the "Superhero" singer getting stuck in the air went viral earlier this month.
While performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, on Wednesday night, June 12, Brown was caught scolding a security guard after two of them had to use a ladder to help the Grammy winner get back on his feet.
While belting the words to "Under the Influence" and gliding around the stage, Brown came to a sudden stop and swung in place before signaling backstage for some help.
Though he continued performing after the concert malfunction, the 35-year-old did take a moment to express his anger toward the two men.
Of course, fans commented on the incident via social media, with one person claiming, "that man doesn’t get paid enough to be yelled at, Chris. Leave him alone. 😂," and another noting: "He doesn’t need to be talking to that worker like that."
"Lmao 😂. I'm on Chris side …if y'all don’t get me down right now everyone is FIRED 😭," a fan joked, while a fourth defended Brown, stating, "he was so mad lol. But they did have him stuck up there for a long time."
Brown has been extremely active on Instagram in the midst of his 11:11 Tour, which started in Detroit on June 5 and wraps up in Los Angeles on August 6.
The series of performances, which were first announced back in March, come after Brown released his 11th studio album of the same name in November 2023.