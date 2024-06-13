OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chris Brown
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Brown Screams at Security Guard After Singer Gets Stuck in the Air During Major Concert Malfunction: Watch

chris brown concert malfunciton screams security guard video
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Chris Brown was not a happy camper after getting stuck in the air during one of his recent concerts.

The "Superhero" singer was seen scolding a security guard after the man helped him down from a ladder during his show at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on Wednesday night, June 12.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown concert malfunciton screams security guard video
Source: @sam_fedele/TikTok

Chris Brown got stuck in the air while singing 'Under the Influence.'

The R&B icon had been performing his hit song "Under the Influence," as he glided around the stage while attached to wires before coming to a stop several feet in the air.

Hoisted above the ground, Brown — who was slightly swinging in the air — could be seen signaling staffers to come help while continuing to sing along to the music.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @sam_fedele/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement
chris brown concert malfunciton screams security guard video
Source: @sam_fedele/TikTok

The malfunction happened during his concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Article continues below advertisement

In a viral video of the major malfunction, two male employees could be seen carrying over a large ladder before each helping the "Look at Me Now" vocalist down to the ground.

Once both of his feet were on the floor, Brown turned his back to the audience and appeared to scold one of the two men who assisted him.

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown concert malfunciton screams security guard video
Source: @sam_fedele/TikTok

Chris Brown scolded a male worker who helped him down from the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Brown proceeded to perform as planned, however, at the end of the two-hour concert, he informed fans in the audience he was angry while slightly making light of the situation.

In the comments section of a TikTok video capturing the mishap, fans couldn't help but share their reactions to Brown's harsh response.

MORE ON:
Chris Brown
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"That man doesn’t get paid enough to be yelled at, Chris. Leave him alone. 😂," one user wrote, as another declared: "He doesn’t need to be talking to that worker like that."

"Lmao 😂. I'm on Chris side …if y'all don’t get me down right now everyone is FIRED 😭," a fan quipped, while an additional admirer admitted, "he was so mad lol. But they did have him stuck up there for a long time."

Article continues below advertisement
chris brown concert malfunciton screams security guard video
Source: MEGA

Chris Brown appeared angry after the mishap was resolved.

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans joked the moment reminded them of a scene from The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, while others acknowledged something similar happened to Beyoncé during her Renaissance world tour last summer.

In June 2023, the "Single Ladies" singer looked "pissed" after tour workers seemed to miss their cue to help her down from a prop horse on stage during the final song of her concert in Amsterdam, as OK! previously reported.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Beyoncé remained seated on the sparkly fake animal throughout the entirety of singing her song "Summer Renaissance" after a stage crew member appeared to arrive too late to assist the superstar in safely stepping back down on the floor.

At the time, a fan reacted to the incident, tweeting: "This was a lot… the crew in the photo, dancers where they’re not supposed to be, Reneigh [the horse’s name] and Beyoncé still on the ground, Beyoncé slapping the crew members hand after they tried to tug on her, her pushing the staircase away cause she was pissed off… this show was chaotic."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.