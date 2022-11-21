Kelly Rowland Savagely Reacts To Chris Brown Getting Booed At AMAs After Favorite Male R&B Artist Win
Kelly Rowland wasn't having it with the audience at the American Music Awards after they booed Chris Brown following his category win.
After the former Destiny’s Child member announced the "No Guidance" artist was the winner of the Favorite Male R&B Artist category — and that she would be accepting the award on his behalf because he was not in attendance — Rowland was met with boos from the crowd.
Clearly not amused by the backlash, Rowland said, "Excuse me. Chill out."
The 41-year-old went on to call Brown, 33, an "incredible performer" before praising him directly. "Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music."
"I’ll take this award [and] bring it to you," Rowland concluded at the Sunday, November 20, award show. "I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category."
Rowland's defense of Brown — who has repeatedly been accused of violence against women — was met with mixed feelings, with one viewer asking via Twitter: "Why was Kelly Rowland going so hard for Chris brown on that stage?"
"What the f**k is Chris brown doing still winning awards and why is Kelly Rowland up there thanking his a** wtf truly," another social media user wrote of the rapper, who made headlines in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, on Grammys night. (Brown was charged with felony assault after he left the "Umbrella" songstress bloody and bruised.)
And while many were left with a bad taste in their mouth, others praised Rowland for defending the "Go Crazy" performer. "Thank you Kelly Rowland for that genuine love you just showed Chris Brown for winning," wrote one.
A Mere day before his win, Brown slammed the 50th annual awards show for seemingly cancelling his planned performance on Sunday, as he was supposed to take the stage for a Michael Jackson tribute.
On Saturday, November 19, Brown posted footage to Instagram of what appeared to be a rehearsal and wrote, "U SERIOUS?"
"WOULDVE been the ama performance but they cancelled me for reasons unknown," he added in the caption before deleting it, per Page Six.
The AMAs has yet to respond to Brown's claim that his performance was suddenly canceled.