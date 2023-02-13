Is Rihanna Pregnant With Baby No. 2? Singer Sparks Rumors At Super Bowl
Is Rihanna pregnant with baby No. 2? On Sunday, February 12, the singer sparked rumors she's pregnant when she revealed a potential baby bump while wearing a tight red outfit at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime show.
After the big outfit reveal, the 34-year-old, who welcomed a son with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, people took to social media to comment on the matter.
One person wrote, "Yo !!!! Rihanna pregnant again ?! #Riri #Rhianna #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow," while another added, "Me trying to figure out if Rihanna is pregnant or not."
A third person stated, "OH MY GOD RIHANNA IS PREGNANT AGAIN #FentyBowl."
As OK! previously reported, the "Umbrella" songstress gushed about how her life has changed for the better ever since welcoming her son into the world.
"I'm living for my son," Rihanna said on a recent podcast. "Everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account."
"Skydiving?! You really think about stuff like that — it's not worth it," she explained. "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy, it just got better with him. It's so much hard work, but nothing is more fulfilling than that."
At a press conference prior to the big event, the star recalled when she was first asked to perform.
"I was like: 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she recalled of the moment.
However, she explained that her son actually motivated her to take the coveted spot.
"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world. You can do anything," she shared.
"And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," she added. "The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child."