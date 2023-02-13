Donald Trump Calls Rihanna's Halftime Show 'The Single Worst In Super Bowl History': 'Epic Fail'
Donald Trump was one of the ones not pleased with Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show.
"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history — this after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language. Also, so much for her ‘Stylist!’" the 76-year-old wrote on social media.
Of course, some people couldn't believe the reality star would talk bad about the singer, 34. One person wrote, "A stark reminder why this man cannot be president of these United States again," while another added, "He ain’t type that we know that."
A third person added, "Their beef is so funny 😂😂😂."
As OK! previously reported, this isn't the first time Trump called out Rihanna.
"Rihanna spray painted 'F*** Donald Trump' on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo," Texas congressman Ronny Jackson wrote on Truth Social, referring to an August 2020 tweet from Rihanna in which she posed in front of a spray-painted art installation.
"She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets," the politician continued. "Why is the NFL showcasing this crap? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!"
"Without her 'Stylist' she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!" Trump fumed.
The "Umbrella" songstress made waves when she performed a slew of her hits, as she showed off her baby bump during the performance.
She previously revealed what it was like to be asked to perform in the first place.
"I was like: 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she recalled of the moment.
"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world. You can do anything," she shared.
"And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven't been on stage in seven years, there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," she added. "The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child."