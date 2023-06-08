Chris Christie Admits He's 'Struggled With My Weight for 20 Years' After Rival Donald Trump Makes Fun of His Size

“Breaking news… I have struggled with my weight for 20 years,” the 60-year-old, who announced this week he will be running for president, replied. “What I haven’t struggled with is my character. I’ll put that up against Donald Trump’s any day. If that’s the best he’s got, then he’s lost his fastball.”

“When a spoiled baby misbehaves, you send them to their room, not the White House,” he continued. “At his advanced age, it is time to give up hope that Trump will ever grow up . We need a leader, not a child.”

Trump, 76, took to Truth Social to mock Christie by uploading an edited video which made it seem like the New Jersey native started his campaign at an all-you-can-eat buffet while holding a plate of food.

“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good,” he wrote. “It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!”