Chris Christie Goes After Ivanka and Jared Kushner: 'The Grift From This Family Is Breathtaking'
While announcing his candidacy for president on Tuesday, June 6, Chris Christie pointed out how Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are involved in shady business deals.
“Let me tell you something, everybody,” he said in a video Axios National Correspondent Alex Thompson posted via video. “The grift from this is breathtaking. It’s breathtaking. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Kushner walk out of the White House and months later get $2 billion from the Saudis? Two billion dollars from the Saudis. You think it’s ’cause some kind of investing genius? Or do you think it’s because he was sitting next to the president of the United States for four years doing favors for the Saudis?”
After exiting the White House, Kushner's company received a $2 billion investment from a fund managed by the Saudi crown prince.
“That’s your money,” he continued. “That’s your money he stole — and gave it to his family. You know what that makes us? A banana republic. That’s what it makes us.”
Christie, 60, has history with the Kushner family, as he oversaw the prosecution of his father, Charles Kushner, who pleaded guilty in 2005 to “18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign donations.”
Trump pardoned Charles in 2020.
As OK! previously reported, Christie has not been shy about bashing his former pal Donald, 76.
“Tonight is the beginning of the case against Donald Trump,” Christie said in New Hampshire in late April. “You’re not going to beat someone by closing your eyes, clicking your heels together three times and saying, ‘There’s no place like home.’ That’s not going to work. In American politics you want to beat somebody? You have to go get them.”
The former governor made it clear that if Trump enters the White House again, chaos will ensue.
“Donald Trump is a TV star, nothing more, nothing less,” he said. “Let me suggest to you that in putting him back in the White House, the reruns will be worse than the original show.”