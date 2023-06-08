Chris Christie Confesses He Was 'Wrong' About Donald Trump Before Slamming Ex-Prez Over Classified Documents Scandal: 'It's a Big Problem'
Chris Christie no longer supports Donald Trump, despite backing the controversial politician in the past two presidential elections.
During a sit-down with CNN host Jake Tapper, the former New Jersey governor explained that the 2020 election had been his "breaking point" with Trump.
"Turns out I was wrong," he said. "I couldn’t make him a better candidate and I couldn’t make him a better president, and he disappointed me."
Christie also brought up the ongoing investigation against the 76-year-old concerning the boxes of classified documents that federal investigators found at his Mar-a-Lago resort last August.
"The classified documents that he had — that we now know he had — were things that should have never left the White House," Christie continued. "And if he, in fact, knew that he had these documents, was looking at them, utilizing them in some way after he left the office — and it looks like maybe even two years after he left office — it’s a big problem."
As OK! previously reported in March, Trump called the investigation into his alleged mishandling of the confidential filings a "hoax." However, according to a recent report, the embattled businessman may be indicted as soon as Thursday, June 8, for obstruction of justice and for allegedly violating the Espionage Act.
"On promises both big and small, he broke them," Christie told Tapper. "He disappointed our party. He disappointed the country, and that’s going to be the focus of this campaign."
Noting that he isn't going to apologize for his past as a vocal Trump supporter, he did say that when he makes a "misjudgment" about someone, he is willing to admit to it.
This comes after Christie officially announced his bid for president in the upcoming 2024 election on Tuesday, June 6.
"All throughout our history, there have been moments where we've had to choose between big and small," he said to the crowd at the time. "I will tell you, the reason I'm here tonight is because this is one of those moments."
