Chris Christie Confesses He Was 'Wrong' About Donald Trump Before Slamming Ex-Prez Over Classified Documents Scandal: 'It's a Big Problem'

"The classified documents that he had — that we now know he had — were things that should have never left the White House," Christie continued. "And if he, in fact, knew that he had these documents, was looking at them, utilizing them in some way after he left the office — and it looks like maybe even two years after he left office — it’s a big problem."

As OK! previously reported in March, Trump called the investigation into his alleged mishandling of the confidential filings a "hoax." However, according to a recent report, the embattled businessman may be indicted as soon as Thursday, June 8, for obstruction of justice and for allegedly violating the Espionage Act.