Donald Trump Claims Biden Administration Will Let Hunter Biden Face Minor Charges to 'Make Their Strike on Me Look Fair'
Donald Trump predicted that the Biden Administration may allow current President Joe Biden's son Hunter to be charged with "something small" amid his ongoing legal drama.
The former POTUS took to his Truth Social platform on Tuesday, June 6, to slam left-leaning politicians for their alleged plot, declaring: "It's all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE."
"They don’t want to run against me," he wrote. "I ran twice, I did much better the second time, getting millions and millions more votes than the first, a record for a sitting President, and am leading Biden in the polls, by a lot."
"They are the Party of Disinformation!" he continued. "They are using the DOJ & FBI against me to Rigg the 2024 Election."
Trump went on to insist that "they’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look 'fair,'" before adding, "Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!"
As OK! previously reported, Hunter has been under investigation for allegedly committing tax and business-related crimes, as well as for potentially lying on an application to obtain a gun. However, he has yet to be charged, and his father has continued to proudly proclaim that he believes his son has "done nothing wrong."
"I trust him, I have faith in him," the 80-year-old president told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle in May. "And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."
This comes as Trump is facing his own barrage of legal issues. The 76-year-old is presently under investigation in connection with the alleged mishandling of classified documents after boxes of confidential files were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago resort last summer.
In late March, a grand jury voted to indict Trump on 34 charges of falsifying business documents related to an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 election.
Last month, Trump was also found liable for sexual abuse and defamation against writer E. Jean Carroll after she sued him for allegedly raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s.
Despite his snowballing legal concerns, in November 2022, Trump announced he would be running in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
