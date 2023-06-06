Donald Trump Claims Biden Administration Will Let Hunter Biden Face Minor Charges to 'Make Their Strike on Me Look Fair'

Trump went on to insist that "they’ll hit Hunter with something small to make their strike on me look 'fair,'" before adding, "Nothing about these Fascists is fair or honest. FIGHT!"

As OK! previously reported, Hunter has been under investigation for allegedly committing tax and business-related crimes, as well as for potentially lying on an application to obtain a gun. However, he has yet to be charged, and his father has continued to proudly proclaim that he believes his son has "done nothing wrong."

"I trust him, I have faith in him," the 80-year-old president told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle in May. "And it impacts my presidency by making me feel proud of him."