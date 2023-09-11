Chris Christie Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's 'Fragile Ego,' Claims Ex-POTUS' 'Self-Centeredness' Led to Indictments
Chris Christie isn't afraid to tell it like it is.
During a recent interview on Fox News, the former governor of New Jersey insisted Donald Trump's actions are what will ultimately lead to his own demise.
"What he did on election night to me disqualified him from being president of the United States again," Christie said, noting his claims of election fraud had no evidence.
"He lost to Joe Biden," he continued. "Now I know his fragile ego can’t deal with the idea that he lost to somebody like Joe Biden, who had never beaten anybody outside the state of Delaware before. But guess what, Donald? You lost to Joe Biden.”
Christie stated that all of the troubles Trump has endured over the past few years — such as four indictments — are his own fault.
"Your selfishness, your self-centeredness, put [Biden] in the White House," he noted.
The two Republicans used to be allies, but their friendship soured when Christie decided to make a bid for the White House. Since then, the businessman has taken every opportunity to insult the NJ native.
"When he says stuff like that about somebody who supported him in 2016, prepared him for the debates with Hillary Clinton, supported him in 2020 and prepared him for the debates with Joe Biden — if I was so useless and dumb and deranged, how did all that stuff happen?” Christie said on Newsmax’s The Balance earlier this month.
While Christie referred to Trump as a "crazed lunatic," he also offered his sympathy and noted the ex-POTUS used to be quite fond of him.
"It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health," Christie explained. "I feel bad for Donald. I really do. You know, he’s on there saying that I’m not very smart, that I’m very deranged."
"Look, he didn’t think that in 2018 when he offered the White House chief of staff," he said. "He didn’t think that in 2016 … when he made me chairman of his transition, he didn’t think that in 2017 when he made me chairman of his opioid commission. He didn’t figure it out when he offered me secretary of Homeland Security twice, and secretary of Labor."