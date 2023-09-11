While Christie referred to Trump as a "crazed lunatic," he also offered his sympathy and noted the ex-POTUS used to be quite fond of him.

"It’s sad. He’s under a lot of stress and a lot of pressure, and saying these things makes me really concerned for his mental health," Christie explained. "I feel bad for Donald. I really do. You know, he’s on there saying that I’m not very smart, that I’m very deranged."

"Look, he didn’t think that in 2018 when he offered the White House chief of staff," he said. "He didn’t think that in 2016 … when he made me chairman of his transition, he didn’t think that in 2017 when he made me chairman of his opioid commission. He didn’t figure it out when he offered me secretary of Homeland Security twice, and secretary of Labor."