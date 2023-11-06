Chris Christie Claims GOP Candidates Are 'Too Afraid' of 'Coward' Donald Trump: 'They Would Support a Convicted Felon'
Chris Christie made it clear that Donald Trump should be not be in office again amid his New York civil fraud trial.
"There are people in that room who are not for Donald Trump, but the ones who are for Donald Trump were yelling and screaming. The reason why I was having fun with it because I knew that was exactly what was going to happen if I went to this Republican Party Freedom Summit Florida. What I wanted to show the rest of the voters in this country is there is one candidate who is willing to stand up to Trump," the former New Jersey governor, 61, said of how the audience scolded him at the event for opposing Trump, 77.
"There is one candidate who is willing to stand up to the bullying, yelling, screaming and the lying, and I am the candidate. Every one of the other ones all raised their hand and said they would support a convicted felon. I was the only one who kept my hand down. Donald Trump is the issue in this race, more than any other topic. He's it. They all said they are with them. I am aiming to be the Republican nominee — you have to take on those hecklers. I am one whose willing to take on the fight. Donald Trump stays away from the stage because he's a coward and the rest of them are too afraid of Donald Trump to say his name out loud," he continued of his GOP candidates, referring to Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.
As OK! previously reported, after Christie's attack on Trump at the Florida conference, the former president then took a jab at his former pal.
“What’s it all about? Is just doing it because I didn’t give them a job in the administration,” Trump stated. “What’s he doing and why would I do a debate when Christie…sir I’m sorry. He is not a fat pig. OK. This man. He is not a fat pig. No, it’s true. And you can’t you can’t use the term fat.”
"You’re allowed to use the word pig, but not fat. No, the man just said he’s a fat pig. And I said, No, he’s not a fat pig! So now the press can’t kill me because all I’m doing is responding. I’m responding. He is not a pig!” he continued.
In early October, Christie was asked what he would do if Trump ended up being on the ballot for the 2024 election.
Christie replied, “He doesn’t have a good word to say about any of us, whether it’s the people who have been for him or the people who have been against him. Why would we unite behind him? He doesn’t have a good word to say about anybody, and the only time he has a good word to say about anybody is if you kiss his behind. I mean, that’s it.”