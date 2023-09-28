Donald Trump's Team Urges RNC to Cancel 'Any Further Primary Debates So We Can Train Our Fire on Crooked Joe Biden'

“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump. President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden. The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House," the email, which was sent from Trump's press office before the Wednesday, September 27, debate, read.

At the top of the message, it read: "Statement From Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita."