Donald Trump's Team Urges RNC to Cancel 'Any Further Primary Debates So We Can Train Our Fire on Crooked Joe Biden'
Donald Trump sent a stark warning to President Joe Biden as the 2024 election gets closer and closer.
The Trump campaign put out an interesting request — just one day after the second debate took place, which the former president, 77, didn't attend.
“Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump. President Trump has a 40- or 50-point lead in the primary election and a 10-point lead over Joe Biden in the general election, and it’s clear that President Trump alone can defeat Biden. The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House," the email, which was sent from Trump's press office before the Wednesday, September 27, debate, read.
At the top of the message, it read: "Statement From Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita."
The businessman skipped the event as he addressed the UAW strike instead, where he managed to fit in some jabs against the president, 80.
“Joe Biden claims to be the most pro-union president in history,” Trump said. “His entire career has been an act of economic treason and union destruction.”
“Hopefully,” he said, “your leaders at the United Auto Workers will endorse Donald Trump.”
As OK! previously reported, Chris Christie, who used to be friends with Trump and is running for president as well, said he hopes he gets the chance to spar with the former reality star one day.
"If he doesn’t do any of the debates, Howie, you know, we’re going to give him another chance," Christie told Howard Kurtz in an interview from earlier this month. "I’m sure he’s not coming to the Reagan debate. We’ll give him another chance in Alabama."
"But if he doesn’t come there, then I’m going to follow him around the country," he added. "Wherever he goes, I’ll go. And we’ll wind up talking to each other one way or the other."
Trump previously denied wanting to go head-to-head with any of the other presidential candidates.
"ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary," Trump on Truth Social in late August. "People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN."