Donald Trump Is Secretly 'Sick to His Stomach' After Mar-a-Lago Employee Turns on Former President in Classified Documents Scandal

"Well, two things will happen. One, this man will be vilified, attacked and savaged by Donald Trump publicly. And then secondly, Donald Trump will lay in his bed at night, staring up at the ceiling, trying to remember every conversation he ever had with this guy while he’s sick to his stomach. And this is going to repeat itself, Dana, over and over and over again over the course of the next number of months," the former New Jersey governor stated.

"It’s going to repeat itself in Georgia when some of those co-defendants invariably are going to take a plea and a cooperation deal and will cooperate against Donald Trump. And it may happen again in this matter, in the federal matters that are pending with folks who are either indicted or unindicted coconspirators," he continued, referring to the former president allegedly overturning the 2020 election results in Georgia.