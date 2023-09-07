Donald Trump Is Secretly 'Sick to His Stomach' After Mar-a-Lago Employee Turns on Former President in Classified Documents Scandal
Chris Christie is giving some insight into what is going down behind closed doors amid the classified documents scandal that Donald Trump is allegedly involved in.
Christie, 61, who is running for president in the 2024 race, spoke to CNN's Dana Bash after it was reported that Yuscil Taveras, an IT worker at Mar-a-Lago who was identified as “Trump Employee 4," struck a deal to talk to federal prosecutors about what he saw happen at the estate.
"Well, two things will happen. One, this man will be vilified, attacked and savaged by Donald Trump publicly. And then secondly, Donald Trump will lay in his bed at night, staring up at the ceiling, trying to remember every conversation he ever had with this guy while he’s sick to his stomach. And this is going to repeat itself, Dana, over and over and over again over the course of the next number of months," the former New Jersey governor stated.
"It’s going to repeat itself in Georgia when some of those co-defendants invariably are going to take a plea and a cooperation deal and will cooperate against Donald Trump. And it may happen again in this matter, in the federal matters that are pending with folks who are either indicted or unindicted coconspirators," he continued, referring to the former president allegedly overturning the 2020 election results in Georgia.
As OK! previously reported, Christie isn't the only one who believes Trump, 77, who was arrested and indicted for allegedly taking classified materials from the White House post-presidency, is putting on act.
“He’s scared s*******,” Trump's former White House chief of staff John Kelly said in an interview. “This is the way he compensates for that. He gives people the appearance he doesn’t care by doing this. For the first time in his life, it looks like he’s being held accountable. Up until this point in his life, it’s like, I’m not going to pay you, take me to court. He’s never been held accountable before.”
Additionally, former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed the former businessman is trying to stay strong amid the scandal.
“It’s part public relations and part babysitting,” she said. “He wants people to see the cheering crowds so they don’t think anything is going wrong. It’s also because the staff around him want to keep him busy and wants to have people cheering for him and giving him the ego stroke that he’ll need so they don’t have to deal with him being completely p------.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump is scheduled to face trial in May, and when he was asked about the situation recently, he said, "I look forward to testifying."
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.