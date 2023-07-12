'Say It to My Face on the Debate Stage': Chris Christie Taunts 'Coward' Donald Trump for Constantly Attacking Him on Social Media
Chris Christie is sticking up for himself as his rival Donald Trump continues to attack him on social media.
"Sloppy Chris Christie, who is polling at 1% and left his State, New Jersey, with an Approval Rating of 9% (the WORST number in State History), was interviewed on FoxNews (of course!) and stated that I only built 47 miles of Border Wall, knowing that the actual number is 463 Miles, as reported by the Department of Homeland Security. This does not include many Miles that we fixed or renovated, or areas that I got Mexico to secure. BEST BORDER EVER! He also lied about Russia & many other subjects!" the former president, 77, wrote on Truth Social.
"Sloppy Chris Christie is thrashing about, doing and saying anything to stay relevant. He desperately wanted to join the Trump Administration, but I said 'NO!' In 2016, he spent most of his time away from New Jersey in order to campaign for President, much like Ron DeSanctimonious is doing now to Florida. Chris ended up getting run out of New Hampshire, where he had almost no vote or popularity. They knew him well – CHRIS CHRISTIE IS A TOTAL LOSER!” he continued.
However, Christie, 60, decided to take the high road and not be silent about the insults. “Donald Trump, the king of keyboard warriors,” tweeted Christie. “Donny, you got so much to say, why don’t you say it directly to my face on the debate stage?”
As OK! previously reported, the two have been fighting for the past few months.
Christie recently suggested that Trump is nervous for what's to come ahead of his upcoming classified documents case.
“He generally has really crappy lawyers, so let me give him advice,” the former New Jersey governor, 60, said on the Tuesday, July 11, episode of Morning Joe of his former pal, who faces 37 federal criminal counts of alleged conspiracy, obstruction of justice and Espionage Act violations.
"When they get a court order from a United States District Court judge, it’s not a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights. In fact, if you had done the simple thing that I think almost any other American would have done, which would have been to give the documents back, he wouldn’t be prosecuted. He is in big trouble there," Christie said about Trump's future. "If he takes this case to trial and is convicted, which — based upon what I’ve seen in the indictment — I believe he will be then he facing jail time. Because part of what the Justice Department has always done under the attorneys general I’ve seen in my lifetime is, if we offer you a plea, which I’m certain they will, and you turn it down and you take us to trial and you’re convicted, that judge is sending you to jail."