'Say It to My Face on the Debate Stage': Chris Christie Taunts 'Coward' Donald Trump for Constantly Attacking Him on Social Media

"When they get a court order from a United States District Court judge, it’s not a violation of your Fourth Amendment rights. In fact, if you had done the simple thing that I think almost any other American would have done, which would have been to give the documents back, he wouldn’t be prosecuted. He is in big trouble there," Christie said about Trump's future. "If he takes this case to trial and is convicted, which — based upon what I’ve seen in the indictment — I believe he will be then he facing jail time. Because part of what the Justice Department has always done under the attorneys general I’ve seen in my lifetime is, if we offer you a plea, which I’m certain they will, and you turn it down and you take us to trial and you’re convicted, that judge is sending you to jail."