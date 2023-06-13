Donald Trump Blamed Chris Christie for Spreading COVID-19 During Debate Prep

On Monday, June 12, Christie, 60, spoke in a town hall about his upcoming campaign, and naturally brought up his former pal.

Chris Christie revealed Donald Trump tried to blame him for spreading COVID-19 during debate prep.

Christie said he was told off the record by two reporters in 2020 that Trump, 76, was trying to throw him under the bus for contracting the disease . The most disturbing part was that when Christie was in intensive care, the businessman asked if he was going to tell the whole world he got the disease from the president.

"I said, 'Mr. President, I don't know who I got it from . There were six of us in that room for debate prep and five us of us got it.' So, I don't know who patient zero was, but ... then I understood," Christie said.

Trump contracted COVID in the fall of 2020 and was released from the hospital before Christie.

"He called me to make sure that I would not blame him, and when I said I wouldn't because I had no basis to say who it was, he then blamed me," Christie said.