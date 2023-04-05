Jimmy Kimmel Savagely Mocks Donald Trump's Son-In-Law Jared Kushner: 'When All Your Dads End Up In Jail'

Jimmy Kimmel is having the last laugh! On the same day Donald Trump surrendered and was arrested on April 4, the talk show host couldn't help but mock the former president and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose father, Charles Kushner, served two years in Federal Prison after pleading guilty to illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering.

“When all your dads end up in jail," he captioned a photo of Jared.