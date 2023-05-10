OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Chris Christie Criticizes Donald Trump for His 'Ridiculous' Response to E. Jean Carroll Verdict

chris christie trump pp
Source: mega
By:

May 10 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chris Christie criticized his former pal Donald Trump after the jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial on Tuesday, May 9.

Article continues below advertisement
chris christie
Source: mega

“His response yesterday to me was ridiculous, that he didn’t even know the woman. I mean, you know, how many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump, Brian?” Christie told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade in a radio interview Wednesday, May 10.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was there with him when the Access Hollywood tape came out, and let me tell you something, Brian: He was embarrassed,” Christie told Kilmeade, referring to when Trump made some crude comments while talking to Billy Bush. “He was embarrassed then. He’s tried to change the whole history now, but he was embarrassed then. Look, this kind of conduct is unacceptable for somebody that we call a leader.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump went on a tirade after the ruling came in.

"It was a Trump hating, Clinton appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be," the businessman began, directing his anger toward Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donaldtrump
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place the U.S. for me to get a fair trial, will be appealing this decision. It's a disgrace. I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from, this is another scam. It's a political witch hunt and somehow we're going to have to fight the system. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful. You have somebody running for office, you have a woman that is financed and lied about it. She totally lied about it by Democrat operatives — just about the biggest one there is. She said that wasn't true. They found she lied about it and the judge wasn't even I guess letting it be put in as evidence. The whole thing is a scam, and it's a shame and it's a disgrace to our country," he said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.