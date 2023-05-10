Chris Christie Criticizes Donald Trump for His 'Ridiculous' Response to E. Jean Carroll Verdict
Chris Christie criticized his former pal Donald Trump after the jury found him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial on Tuesday, May 9.
“His response yesterday to me was ridiculous, that he didn’t even know the woman. I mean, you know, how many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump, Brian?” Christie told Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade in a radio interview Wednesday, May 10.
“I was there with him when the Access Hollywood tape came out, and let me tell you something, Brian: He was embarrassed,” Christie told Kilmeade, referring to when Trump made some crude comments while talking to Billy Bush. “He was embarrassed then. He’s tried to change the whole history now, but he was embarrassed then. Look, this kind of conduct is unacceptable for somebody that we call a leader.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump went on a tirade after the ruling came in.
"It was a Trump hating, Clinton appointed judge, who went out of his way to make sure that the result was as negative as it could possibly be," the businessman began, directing his anger toward Judge Lewis A. Kaplan.
- 'I Know the Pressure. I’m Fine': CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Downplays Anticipated 'Hostile' Showdown With Donald Trump at Town Hall
- 'Ratings Gold': Donald Trump Flaunts Ego, Promises First Appearance on CNN Since 2016 Won't Disappoint Viewers
- Liz Cheney Declares War on Donald Trump: Former Rep. Broadcasts Attack Ad Against President, Accuses Him of the Greatest 'Dereliction of Duty'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Speaking to and in control of a jury from an anti-Trump area, which is probably the worst place the U.S. for me to get a fair trial, will be appealing this decision. It's a disgrace. I don't even know who this woman is. I have no idea who she is, where she came from, this is another scam. It's a political witch hunt and somehow we're going to have to fight the system. We cannot let our country go into this abyss. This is disgraceful. You have somebody running for office, you have a woman that is financed and lied about it. She totally lied about it by Democrat operatives — just about the biggest one there is. She said that wasn't true. They found she lied about it and the judge wasn't even I guess letting it be put in as evidence. The whole thing is a scam, and it's a shame and it's a disgrace to our country," he said.