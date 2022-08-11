Embattled Chris Cuomo's Podcast Plunges In Rank A Mere Three Weeks After Launch

Cuomo's podcast, The Chris Cuomo Project, first launched on Thursday, July 21, with modest but steady reviews, as Radar reported.

CHRIS CUOMO ACCUSER SLAMS ANCHOR'S 'TONE-DEAF' RETURN, CALLS HIM 'MISOGYNISTIC PROUD MEMBER OF OLD BOY’S CLUB'

At the start of his podcast launch, Cuomo came in at third place, though it seems the podcast is likely dropping in the charts because the novelty of his career return is wearing off.