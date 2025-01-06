'So Miserable!': Chris Lopez Claims Son Wants to Be With Him in Scathing New Rant Against Ex Kailyn Lowry
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry and her ex Chris Lopez have had their share of issues for quite some time, but now things have escalated, with Lopez claiming Lux, the son they share, is begging police officers to let him be with his father.
Lopez took to his Instagram Story to address the situation, saying one should “never be so miserable that after not seeing or speaking to your children in 17 days the first thing you do is try to throw away their Christmas presents in front of a police officer and kids.” “Never be so miserable that your hate for another parent out ways [sic] your love for your children,” Lopez continued ranting. “Never be some miserable and ugly inside and out that you would rather make your kids suffer because you are a vile sad excuse of a human being.” Lopez wrapped with sharing that their kid, who is 7 years old, is “starting to recognize your behavior to the point” that he “told a police officer to his face I WANT TO BE WITH MY DAD.”
Lowry and Lopez began dating back in 2016, with their son Lux being born in 2017. While they had a turbulent relationship chock-full of splits, bouts of not speaking, an order of protection Lowry took out against Lopez and reconciliations, they welcomed their second son, Creed, together in August 2020. In October 2020, Lowry ended up getting arrested for allegedly punching Lopez. In May 2023, Lowry claimed Lopez tried to “kill her” when she was pregnant with Creed.
By 2022, Lowry moved on from Lopez, as she began seeing Elijah Scott, whom she has had three children with.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although Lowry initially came to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and, subsequently, Teen Mom 2, Lowry departed the show in 2022. In a conversation with Trisha Paytas on her “Just Trish” podcast, Lowry explained why she ditched the show. “I left in 2022 when I got pregnant with my fifth son because I was like, ‘I can’t, we’re not doing this,’” Lowry shared.
Lowry detailed she had other reasons for not appearing on the show, including baby daddy Elijah never having “been on TV” and the success of her podcast.
"I felt like I would give them this laundry list of things that I wanted to film, but they only wanted to talk about the relationships that I had with my kids’ dads,” Lowry stated. “That’s old and tired, right? I have other drama, I can give you drama, I’ll do whatever you want, but let’s talk about it.”
Lowry has yet to issue a response to Lopez’s latest allegations.