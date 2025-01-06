'So Miserable!': Chris Lopez Claims Son Wants to Be With Him in Scathing New Rant Against Ex Kailyn Lowry

Lowry and Lopez began dating back in 2016, with their son Lux being born in 2017. While they had a turbulent relationship chock-full of splits, bouts of not speaking, an order of protection Lowry took out against Lopez and reconciliations, they welcomed their second son, Creed, together in August 2020. In October 2020, Lowry ended up getting arrested for allegedly punching Lopez. In May 2023, Lowry claimed Lopez tried to “kill her” when she was pregnant with Creed.

By 2022, Lowry moved on from Lopez, as she began seeing Elijah Scott, whom she has had three children with.