'Lying, Hypocrisy, Manipulation and Abuse!': Chris Lopez Lashes Out About Co-Parenting Children With Kailyn Lowry
After publicly attacking Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry over a situation involving one of the children they share on January 6, her ex Chris Lopez returned to his Instagram Story on January 9 to unleash on the parenting war he’s been fighting for years.
Referring to one of the “toughest battles of his life,” Lopez explained it’s not “to be a father to his kids” but to “be allowed to father them.” “See for the longest time I was putting the blame on a single individual instead of shifting the focus to a system, a broken system at that,” he continued. “My story isn’t unique; it’s part of a bigger problem with a family court system that’s fundamentally broken and biased.” Lopez was clear to state this was not about Lowry, detailing the “lying, hypocrisy, manipulation and abuse of the system all speak for themselves.”
Belaboring the point, he shared how the “broken system” makes fathers “fight relentlessly” for “what is already their right.” He also noted the way things play out “doesn’t hold people accountable for false claims or harmful actions,” but rather makes men like him who want to be involved in their children’s lives “jump through hoops.”
Although initially stating Lowry was not the focal point of his message, he did go on to talk about mothers who “choose to make life a living — not just for the men involved, but for the children,” stating again that the “system allows it.”
Lopez said he was not sharing his story for sympathy, but rather because it was “time for a change” and “time to hold the system accountable.”
Lopez claimed Kent County Court, where he’s had to fight for his kids, has a bias against fathers, adding that what’s “even more frustrating” is that Lowry has admitted to “taking advantage of this bias.”
“She’s made multiple claims to different people that she prefers having our hearings in Kent County because, in her words, they give her a better chance,” he stated. “The one time we had a hearing in New Castle County, and they ruled against her in her attempt to change my child’s last name and delivering a custody decision that was fair and reasonable for me.” Lopez stated Lowry was not pleased with that, and ever since has made sure to keep all of their hearings in Kent County as the “system there works in her favor.”
Stressing again this is “not about a single individual” but a “broader problem,” Lopez went on to point a finger at family court as being more of a “money-making machine than a justice system.”
“It’s a scandal, plain and simple,” he added. “Profiting off of broken families while damaging children in the process. This is supposed to be a system that protects, but it doesn’t. It prioritizes financial gain over fairness and leaves fathers like me fighting for their basic rights.”
Lopez also shared that the court “acts as if mothers… are always the best fit to raise their children” simply “because they gave birth” and called that assumption “outdated and harmful.” “These biases and schemes are actively harming children,” Lopez concluded. “The very system that claims to be acting in their best interests is causing them unnecessary pain and confusion by cutting off access to loving, involved fathers.”
As OK! reported on January 6, Lopez took to his Instagram Story to claim Lowry threw “away Christmas presents” he had given his son in front of his son and a police officer, and that their son told a police officer he wanted to be with his dad. Lowry and Lopez have been contentious for some time and, sadly, there seems to be no end in sight to their conflict.