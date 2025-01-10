After publicly attacking Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry over a situation involving one of the children they share on January 6, her ex Chris Lopez returned to his Instagram Story on January 9 to unleash on the parenting war he’s been fighting for years.

Referring to one of the “ toughest battles of his life,” Lopez explained it’s not “to be a father to his kids” but to “be allowed to father them.” “See for the longest time I was putting the blame on a single individual instead of shifting the focus to a system, a broken system at that,” he continued. “My story isn’t unique; it’s part of a bigger problem with a family court system that’s fundamentally broken and biased.” Lopez was clear to state this was not about Lowry , detailing the “lying, hypocrisy, manipulation and abuse of the system all speak for themselves.”

Belaboring the point, he shared how the “broken system” makes fathers “fight relentlessly” for “what is already their right.” He also noted the way things play out “doesn’t hold people accountable for false claims or harmful actions,” but rather makes men like him who want to be involved in their children’s lives “jump through hoops.”

Although initially stating Lowry was not the focal point of his message, he did go on to talk about mothers who “choose to make life a living — not just for the men involved, but for the children,” stating again that the “system allows it.”

Lopez said he was not sharing his story for sympathy, but rather because it was “time for a change” and “time to hold the system accountable.”