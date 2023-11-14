'It's the Best Vibe!': Chris Pine Hilariously Defends Viral Short Shorts Moment
Chris Pine is standing by his fashion choices.
After photos of the Into the Woods actor, 43, rocking a yellow hoodie and a pair of tiny white shorts went viral, Pine made it known he thought there was nothing wrong with the wild ensemble.
"I don't think there is anything to defend," the Star Trek actor explained in a recent interview of the look, which he donned while leaving the gym. "It's called short shorts, isn't it? It's supposed to be short."
"Corduroy short shorts. I mean, it's a vibe. It's the best vibe. It's like a Tom Selleck vibe. It's like a '70s surfer vibe. I prefer that," he continued, referencing the Blue Bloods star.
"It's like showtime. Lakers — would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player and athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri on the floor? No. So, I'll be wearing the short shorts," Pine insisted.
When asked how long he'll be pulling out the infamous article of clothing, the Don't Worry Darling star clarified, "Until the legs go!"
The internet has been extremely enthusiastic about Pine's recent street style. "I was like, 'nice legs lady!' Then read/saw it was Chris Pine.🤣🤦🏻♀️," one social media user commented below the infamous snaps of the hunky star.
"As a woman, I must say that this man has better legs than me," a second person said of Pine's impressing features.
"I cannot take this dude seriously anymore😂 but hey, at least it's not the black Lululemon leggings again," a third chimed in about the unique look.
"He looks like a woman at a farmers market who knows an insane amount about the healing properties of honey and is going through an extremely acrimonious divorce," one X — formerly known as Twitter— user wrote.
Last year, Pine spoke about his fans' obsession with his bearded and shaggy new appearance. "I guess it's like, equal parts laziness and equal parts something I may do in the future here," he explained. "If there's any excuse not to shave and have makeup put on, I, you know. It's mostly laziness."
The funny man also noted that he took major inspiration from a past decade. "This is my Gregg Allman look," he continued of the unkempt vibe. "This is my Gregg Allman '70s look. My publicist said I look like a Bee Gee, but I prefer Gregg Allman."
