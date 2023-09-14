Too Hot to Handle! 15 Hottest Bachelors in Hollywood — From Chris Pine to Zac Efron

Since late 2018, Jake Gyllenhall has been dating Jeanne Cadieu — but he's kept their romance away from the spotlight. He previously opened up about why he did not marry any of his past girlfriends, telling Howard Stern in a 2015 interview he probably got scared.

"There are a lot of beautiful women, there are opportunities, but I think at the same time, if you find the right person, I believe in monogamy," he said. "I believe when you meet somebody who is right it will be right and you will stay there."

But with their continuing strong relationship, only time can tell if the Nightcrawler actor will leave the unmarried list once and for all!