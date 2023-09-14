OK Magazine
Too Hot to Handle! 15 Hottest Bachelors in Hollywood — From Chris Pine to Zac Efron

hottest bachelors in hollywood
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

Al Pacino

al pacino
Source: MEGA

Al Pacino, now 83, has never gotten married, though he dated some of Hollywood's famous actresses.

At 83, Al Pacino still has yet to walk down the aisle even when he dated several celebrities, including Diane Keaton, Jill Clayburgh and Beverly D'Angelo, among others. He was also linked to The Godfather star Meital Dohan despite their 36-year age gap, but they still broke up in the end.

He recently welcomed his first child with 29-year-old Noor Alfallah, whom he reportedly has no plans to marry.

Chris Pine

chris pine
Source: MEGA

Chris Pine had high-profile relationships with A-list actresses, including Dominique Piek and Olivia Munn.

Star Trek and Don't Worry Darling actor Chris Pine has swooned fangirls' hearts over the years but has yet to find the right woman to marry. After dating several muses in the past, he was recently spotted with a mystery brunette during his vacation on the island of Sardinia.

Dylan O'Brien

dylan obrien
Source: MEGA

The 'Teen Wolf' actor has expanded his career as a musician and director.

Dylan O'Brien keeps his relationships as private as possible, and he has yet to end his bachelor days after returning to Hollywood.

Previously, he shared his thoughts about fostering relationships and losing people in his life.

"All of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them," the Maze Runner actor told the "Big Ticket" podcast in October 2020. "I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important."

Harry Styles

harry styles
Source: MEGA

The former One Direction member recently sparked dating rumors with Taylor Russell.

Harry Styles had been in serious relationships, but he has never tied the knot with anyone.

Still, he became the subject of several romance buzzes over the past months after dating Olivia Wilde, in addition to Emily Ratajkowski and Taylor Russell.

Jake Gyllenhaal

jake gyllenhaal
Source: MEGA

His fans are waiting to hear wedding bells amid his relationship with Jeanne Cadieu.

Since late 2018, Jake Gyllenhall has been dating Jeanne Cadieu — but he's kept their romance away from the spotlight. He previously opened up about why he did not marry any of his past girlfriends, telling Howard Stern in a 2015 interview he probably got scared.

"There are a lot of beautiful women, there are opportunities, but I think at the same time, if you find the right person, I believe in monogamy," he said. "I believe when you meet somebody who is right it will be right and you will stay there."

But with their continuing strong relationship, only time can tell if the Nightcrawler actor will leave the unmarried list once and for all!

Jamie Foxx

jamie foxx
Source: MEGA

The 'Beat Shazam' host and Alyce Huckstepp sparked dating rumors in August.

Jamie Foxx sparked marriage rumors in 2016 with his then-longtime girlfriend, Katie Holmes, but it was soon dismissed. Currently, the Robinhood actor has yet to confirm his relationship status with Alyce Huckstepp.

John Cusack

john cusack
Source: MEGA

John Cusack keeps his dating history a secret, but he still has yet to be married.

The 57-year-old Say Anything actor still has not exchanged wedding vows with anyone.

John Cusack dated actresses like Uma Thurman and Jennifer Love Hewitt, but he has since kept his relationships private for over a decade. When he spoke about marriage in an interview with Elle Magazine in 2009, he said, "Society doesn't tell me what to do."

Keanu Reeves

keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

The 'Matrix' and 'John Wick' star has been in a relationship with Alexandra Grant for years.

Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves does not share whether he already has plans to marry his girlfriend, Alexandra Grant. But sources said in January that the John Wick actor was preparing to propose to the artist soon.

Leonardo DiCaprio

leonardo dicaprio
Source: MEGA

Despite being a Hollywood heartthrob, the 'Titanic' actor has yet to find his one true love.

Leonardo DiCaprio might be busy dating young models, which is why he likely hasn't settled down. The public has accused the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor of sparking romances with young women and breaking up with them once they turn 25.

However, perhaps the bachelor has yet to find the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

Mena Massoud

mena massoud
Source: MEGA

The Egyptian-Canadian actor famously played the titular character in the Disney film 'Aladdin.'

Mena Massoud keeps his personal life private, but it appears he's dating actress Emily Shah.

Michael B. Jordan

michael b jordan
Source: MEGA

He scored the title of People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2020.

Even the Sexiest Man Alive has never been married.

Michael B. Jordan candidly spoke about the difficulties of keeping a relationship as a famous person, telling GQ that he was ever mature in handling his past romances. But this year, he told Rolling Stone he is more open to meeting new people and having new love connections.

Peter Weber

peter weber
Source: MEGA

He is the most eligible bachelor again after his split from Kelley Flanagan.

Bachelor star Peter Weber extends his bachelor status as he has not found his new love yet after his split from Kelley Flanagan.

Robert Pattinson

robert pattinson
Source: MEGA

He has been linked to Suki Waterhouse, although neither has spoken about their relationship yet.

Robert Pattinson almost left the bachelors' club.

For years, he had a blooming relationship with FKA Twigs, and they took everything to the next level and got engaged. However, they split in 2017.

The Twilight actor has since moved on with Suki Waterhouse, whom he started dating in 2018.

Scott Eastwood

scott eastwood
Source: MEGA

The 'Gran Torino' star runs a whiskey business.

Scott Eastwood keeps his relationship under wraps, though he was last linked to Maddie Serviente.

In his interview with GQ Australia in 2022, the Suicide Squad actor revealed that he once dated a woman who died in a car accident.

"It was a fender bender, and there was a recall on airbags," he recalled. "Her airbag exploded. It shot a projectile through her body. It split her spine."

Zac Efron

zac efron

Zac Efron has been accused of getting plastic surgery in the past.

High School Musical actor Zac Efron has famous romances, but he has never been married. He previously dated Vanessa Valladares, Halston Sage, Sarah Bro, Sami Miro, Michell Rodriguez and Lily Collins, to name a few.

