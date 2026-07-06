Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted in Rare Family Outing: Photos

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Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Showed Their Patriotism With the American Flag

Source: MEGA Chris Pratt kept it casual as he showed off his patriotism in all American colors at the Fourth of July parade in Calif.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star kept it casual in a pair of deep blue denim shorts and a grey T-shirt that had the American flag printed on it. He paired his casual outfit with black shades and white sneakers. The actor was also seen wearing a white-collared jacket featuring the American flag printed across its entire length from front to back.

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Source: MEGA Katherine Schwarzenegger sported a casual outfit while attending the Fourth of July parade with her family.

Katherine, on the other hand, opted for a pair of denim jeans, a white graphic T-shirt with a waving star-spangled banner of the nation printed on it in full red, white, and royal blue, and the words "MADE IN AMERICA" printed around the flag. She also rocked a red-and-white-printed jacket over her T-shirt, which she ditched as the parade progressed. The Gift of Forgiveness author completed her look with black sunglasses, similar to her husband's and a pair of white sneakers,

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Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Dressed Up Their Children in the American Colors to Join the Festivities

Source: MEGA Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt dressed their children in American colors to join the festivities.

The celebrity couple's children also wore outfits featuring the American flag, matching their parents as they joined the festivities. The family appeared to be in great spirits as they joined the crowd to witness the historic parade to celebrate the country's semiquincentennial anniversary. At one point, Pratt was seen carrying his toddler in his arms while strolling down the street. In another moment, he was seen holding one of his daughters' hands, while she waved a miniature flag.

Source: MEGA Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt appeared to be in a great spirtis while they attended the Fourth of July parade.