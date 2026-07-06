Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted in Rare Family Outing: Photos
July 6 2026, Published 1:59 a.m. ET
Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, made a rare public appearance as they celebrated Independence Day.
The couple was spotted at a Fourth of July parade celebrating America’s 250th anniversary in Montecito, Calif., on Saturday. They were accompanied by their three children: daughters Lyla, 5, Eloise, 4, and son Ford, 1.
Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, his wife Abby Champion, and their mother, Maria Shriver, also joined the family for the outing, per Page Six.
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Showed Their Patriotism With the American Flag
The Guardians of the Galaxy star kept it casual in a pair of deep blue denim shorts and a grey T-shirt that had the American flag printed on it. He paired his casual outfit with black shades and white sneakers.
The actor was also seen wearing a white-collared jacket featuring the American flag printed across its entire length from front to back.
Katherine, on the other hand, opted for a pair of denim jeans, a white graphic T-shirt with a waving star-spangled banner of the nation printed on it in full red, white, and royal blue, and the words "MADE IN AMERICA" printed around the flag.
She also rocked a red-and-white-printed jacket over her T-shirt, which she ditched as the parade progressed.
The Gift of Forgiveness author completed her look with black sunglasses, similar to her husband's and a pair of white sneakers,
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Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Dressed Up Their Children in the American Colors to Join the Festivities
The celebrity couple's children also wore outfits featuring the American flag, matching their parents as they joined the festivities.
The family appeared to be in great spirits as they joined the crowd to witness the historic parade to celebrate the country's semiquincentennial anniversary.
At one point, Pratt was seen carrying his toddler in his arms while strolling down the street. In another moment, he was seen holding one of his daughters' hands, while she waved a miniature flag.
The author, too, could be seen holding one of her daughter's hands while carrying a white tote bag in the other arm.
Another shot showed her carrying her son in her arms and holding her daughter's hand, with the Passengers star carrying the bag.
The White Lotus star and his wife, too, kept the theme going in coordinated red, white, and blue outfits and accessories while attending the event.
Maria also seemed to be in a great mood as she was seen conversing with her family, wearing a white-and-blue checked shirt with an American flag-printed bandana tied around her head.