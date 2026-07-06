or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Chris Pratt
OK LogoCOUPLES

Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Spotted in Rare Family Outing: Photos

Photo of Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger with their children
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted on a rare family outing to celebrate America's 250th anniversary in Montecito, Calif., on July 4.

Contact us by Email

July 6 2026, Published 1:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chris Pratt and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, made a rare public appearance as they celebrated Independence Day.

The couple was spotted at a Fourth of July parade celebrating America’s 250th anniversary in Montecito, Calif., on Saturday. They were accompanied by their three children: daughters Lyla, 5, Eloise, 4, and son Ford, 1.

Katherine’s brother Patrick Schwarzenegger, his wife Abby Champion, and their mother, Maria Shriver, also joined the family for the outing, per Page Six.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Showed Their Patriotism With the American Flag

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Chris Pratt kept it casual as he showed off his patriotism in all American colors at the Fourth of July parade in Calif.
Source: MEGA

Chris Pratt kept it casual as he showed off his patriotism in all American colors at the Fourth of July parade in Calif.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star kept it casual in a pair of deep blue denim shorts and a grey T-shirt that had the American flag printed on it. He paired his casual outfit with black shades and white sneakers.

The actor was also seen wearing a white-collared jacket featuring the American flag printed across its entire length from front to back.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Katherine Schwarzenegger sported a casual outfit while attending the Fourth of July parade with her family.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger sported a casual outfit while attending the Fourth of July parade with her family.

Katherine, on the other hand, opted for a pair of denim jeans, a white graphic T-shirt with a waving star-spangled banner of the nation printed on it in full red, white, and royal blue, and the words "MADE IN AMERICA" printed around the flag.

She also rocked a red-and-white-printed jacket over her T-shirt, which she ditched as the parade progressed.

The Gift of Forgiveness author completed her look with black sunglasses, similar to her husband's and a pair of white sneakers,

MORE ON:
Chris Pratt

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Dressed Up Their Children in the American Colors to Join the Festivities

Image of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt dressed their children in American colors to join the festivities.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt dressed their children in American colors to join the festivities.

The celebrity couple's children also wore outfits featuring the American flag, matching their parents as they joined the festivities.

The family appeared to be in great spirits as they joined the crowd to witness the historic parade to celebrate the country's semiquincentennial anniversary.

At one point, Pratt was seen carrying his toddler in his arms while strolling down the street. In another moment, he was seen holding one of his daughters' hands, while she waved a miniature flag.

Image of Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt appeared to be in a great spirits while they attended the Fourth of July parade.
Source: MEGA

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt appeared to be in a great spirtis while they attended the Fourth of July parade.

The author, too, could be seen holding one of her daughter's hands while carrying a white tote bag in the other arm.

Another shot showed her carrying her son in her arms and holding her daughter's hand, with the Passengers star carrying the bag.

The White Lotus star and his wife, too, kept the theme going in coordinated red, white, and blue outfits and accessories while attending the event.

Maria also seemed to be in a great mood as she was seen conversing with her family, wearing a white-and-blue checked shirt with an American flag-printed bandana tied around her head.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.