Chrishell Stause Gets New Implants After Full Body Scan Discovered Hers Ruptured: 'The Scariest Part Is That I Didn't Know'
Chrishell Stause is opening up about a recent health scare that led to surgery.
In a Sunday, September 15, Instagram post, the Selling Sunset star revealed that after undergoing a "full body scan," she discovered both of her b----- implants had "ruptured."
"My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications. But very happy I found @josefhadeedmd, and had an amazing experience with him and his team," the real estate guru, 43, shared. "They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year-old *vintage* implants 😅."
Stause noted that "plastic surgery is a personal choice," and if you do ever decide to go under the knife, "it’s so important to stay on top of your health — I know many people could be living with this and have no idea."
"I want to be fully open and transparent about my experience in the hopes it could help anyone else going through this," she concluded in her post, going on to do a Q&A about the ordeal via her Instagram Story.
The soap opera alum — who posted a photo of the ruptured implants — revealed she didn't have any signs that something was wrong and explained "nothing happened" that led to the rupture.
"I didn't have any event in which something felt differently. I think that was the scariest part is that I didn't know," she spilled. "They were just really old and they say you had to stay on top of it and I hadn't."
The brunette beauty had a "super smooth recovery" because the implants were placed "under the muscle," which isn't as stressful on the body.
Stause added that she was prompted to first get a full body scan because costar Mary Bonnet, 44, had her implants replaced on Season 8.
The Kentucky native also uploaded a video from the June 27 operation, where she was being driven back home by spouse G Flip.
"Drugs are good," she joked to her social media followers in the clip, with her partner clarifying that drugs are "helpful after surgery."
The drummer, 30, shared a funny story of when she went to pick up Stause after the operation, as the real estate agent tried to pretend she didn't know them and "then you spoke in Spanish. And then you pretended to die and have a seizure."
"I did," Stause admitted. "She didn't fall for any of my tricks."
The reality star quipped in the caption of the video, "After surgery. So sorry baby @gflip I was so high."