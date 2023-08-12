Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Fans Shipping Her and Ex Jason Oppenheim After Marriage to 'Forever Partner' G Flip

"I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It's never happening. I met my forever partner with G and we are planning to start a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to," Stause wrote, mentioning her partner, G Flip, who identifies as nonbinary.

"Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to 'ship' us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you," the reality TV personality continued.