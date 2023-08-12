Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Fans Shipping Her and Ex Jason Oppenheim After Marriage to 'Forever Partner' G Flip
Chrishell Stause shut down any idea she'd ever get back with ex Jason Oppenheim.
On Friday, August 11, the Selling Sunset star shared a post to her Instagram Story addressing a fan's response which read, "Miss you with Jason." The upload featured a screenshot of the comment as well as a lengthy message from the brunette beauty.
"I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It's never happening. I met my forever partner with G and we are planning to start a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to," Stause wrote, mentioning her partner, G Flip, who identifies as nonbinary.
"Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to 'ship' us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you," the reality TV personality continued.
"Now everyone please have an amazing day and go stream Drummer," she concluded, referencing G Flip's new album.
As OK! previously reported, on May 10, Stause shocked fans when she announced her and G Flip had said "I do."
"Love doesn't always go as planned…Sometimes it's immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream!I love you so much @gflip ❤️🔥," she penned on the Instagram post that featured the couple kissing in a chapel.
"My darling, I adore and love you with all my heart. These are the sweetest words and this is cutest little edit. You make me so happy ❤️ thank you x," the Australian singer said in response to their wife's announcement.
The comments section could not have been more happy for the newlyweds, with Selling Sunset costar Emma Hernan saying, "IM DYING!!!!!! I've been waiting for this post all day!!! Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the 🌙 & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🍾🥹🥹🥹😍😍😍😍."
JoJo Fletcher also commented, "Congratulations my love! So happy for you two ❤️❤️," while Jana Kramer said, "Congrats girl!!!! You deserve all the love."