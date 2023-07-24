Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Admits She'd Turn to 'Pills and Surgery' Before Changing Her Lifestyle

As hilarious as the admission was, Teigen may be selling herself short as she got sober in 2021 and has maintained the change ever since. The model proudly celebrated her first anniversary alcohol-free last year with a heartfelt Instagram post that read, "Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest, toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow."

"I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol," she wrote. "Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol."