Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Admits She'd Turn to 'Pills and Surgery' Before Changing Her Lifestyle
Chrissy Teigen is dropping some piping hot personal tea!
On Sunday, July 23, the new mother-of-four took to her Instagram Stories to share a hilarious meme that gave insight into how she deals with life's issues.
In the cartoon photo, a long line of people appeared to be gathered under a sign that reads "Pills and Surgery," while there is no one lined up under the sign that reads "Lifestyle Changes."
"me in line," the Cravings author penned under the photo alongside a gif of herself eating food from the styrofoam box.
As hilarious as the admission was, Teigen may be selling herself short as she got sober in 2021 and has maintained the change ever since. The model proudly celebrated her first anniversary alcohol-free last year with a heartfelt Instagram post that read, "Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest, toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow."
"I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I - get this - quit drinking! sigh. anyhow I feel really good. sometimes I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol," she wrote. "Like when I drank cafe patron and fell asleep while an Outback Steakhouse chef taught me (my friends) how to make a bloomin onion at my house. I wish I was awake for that. Wish I remembered really any awards show lol."
Now that Teigen has four small children —Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren, whom she shares with her husband, John Legend — to take care of, the Sports Illustrated cover girl wants to make sure she's fully present for every moment — unlike how she was when she was drinking.
"There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look…gone. Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly STILL don't know if I'll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again," she noted. "And for now, none is best. I'll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze."