Chrissy Teigen Looks Relaxed During L.A. Outing After Genealogy Test Mishap Sent Her 'Spiraling' for 24 Hours
Chrissy Teigen seems to be doing just fine after a genealogy test gone wrong.
On Tuesday, June 6, the model stepped out to a Hollywood studio looking cool, calm and collected, wearing a black nike jacket, black top, matching bike shorts and a pair of gray sneakers.
The star also had a yellow plaid shirt tied around her waist and she carried a light brown blanket with her.
Just one day earlier, the mom-of-three, 37, revealed that after doing a DNA test with 23andMe, the results came back stating she has an identical twin.
The claim sent her "spiraling" since she had never heard about any long lost sibling, and she recalled her next "insane 24 hours" to fans via an Instagram video.
"I'm literally saying, 'Dad, hey, did you see come out of mom's v***** and were there two of me?'" she quipped of what she asked her father over the phone. "He starts laughing, saying 'No, I was there, there are not two of you!' I was like, 'Are you sure you were there?'"
"At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life," Teigen confessed of trying to rationalize the news. "I'm like, 'This is why I'm so co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me! This is why I always felt something missing and this is why I have addiction issues.' I'm like, literally, 'Holy f***!'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She also called her doctors about the situation, but luckily, her sister Tina remembered how the Cravings cookbook author once took a genealogy test for the show Finding Your Roots, though at the time, she was asked to use a pseudonym.
"They had us take DNA tests, and they put it under secret names so the world couldn't tell," shared Teigen. "My identical twin was myself. I was matching myself."
The star noted her episode of the series never aired, but the DNA results still remained on 23andMe.
Daily Mail shared the photos of Teigen out in Hollywood.