Chrissy Teigen Asks How Painful 'Waxing Down There' Is 'While Pregnant' As She Wants To 'Do The Doctors A Solid'
Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Wednesday, January 11 to ask a very important question.
"I know it’s definitely more painful pregnant but is waxing down there while pregnant a litttttle bit worse or a lot a lot worse? I can do a little bit worse," the star, 37, who is expecting baby No. 3 with husband John Legend, wrote.
One person replied to the cookbook author, writing, "Just trim, it's all good."
Teigen replied, "I can’t see it lol."
"I can't unsee this," another user quipped, to which she replied, "Imagine what the poor lady has to see."
When one person asked why she'd want to do the act in the first move place, she said, "trying to do the doctors a solid."
The brunette beauty, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with the singer, 44, has been vocal about her latest pregnancy.
On January 9, the model showed some photos from when the brood visited the Dinosaurs in the Valley exhibit.
"Left the house to play with dinos! only for you, mr miles," Teigen captioned the series of snaps. "Thank you, @dinosaursinthevalley! and yes still pregnant 😩."
In December, Teigen enjoyed a vacation, but she also begged her baby to "please drop."
A few days before, she made light out of the situation, captioning a photo, “'omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr' how do you think I feel thank u," she shared.
Teigen's pregnancy is special, as she lost her son, Jack, in 2020.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way," the TV personality said at the time. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still."
Despite being careful, the couple is excited to expand their family.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," the "Save Room" singer said in an interview. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."