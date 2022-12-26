Pregnant Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & Kids Color Coordinate For Christmas Photos
'Tis the season for some healthy competition! On Christmas Day, Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend posted a festive family photo on their respective Instagram accounts within minutes of each other — but the model revealed the timing was no coincidence, claiming the singer always strives to be the first to upload.
"Merry Christmas!! I swear to god john your need to post good pictures before me is actually psychotic and it’s becoming worrisome how you never tell me and i find out from the group chat," the pregnant star quipped in caption. "See u in hell!!!!!"
The Grammy winner, 43, took pride is his victory, adding in a comment, "Love how tall I look in this too 😂 ❤️."
Rivalry aside, the two — who are expecting their third child — were all smiles in the snap, which depicted them in front of a Christmas tree.
While the cookbook author covered her baby belly in a pale green frock, son Miles, 4, wore a red ensemble, with daughter Luna, 6, flashing her pearly whites in a pink dress and red accessories. Legend tied everything together with a pink polo shirt and red slacks.
OH MAMA! CHRISSY TEIGEN FLAUNTS BABY BUMP WHILE COOKING SHIRTLESS
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 37, recently quipped she feels as if she's been "pregnant forever" as they wait out the final weeks of the pregnancy, but overall, the parents are just thankful everything is running smoothly this time, as in 2020, Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion in the third trimester, resulting in them losing their son Jack.
The tragedy took a heavy toll on the family, but The Voice coach explained they never gave up on having another baby, choosing to once again go the IVF route.
"Whenever you lose a pregnancy there is always cautious optimism when you're pregnant again, because you never know what could happen and you've experienced that tragedy of losing one," he explained in a September interview. "But everything has been great so far, the kids are excited, we're all excited and can't wait to welcome the new baby into the world."
The superstar couple hasn't revealed the gender of their upcoming bundle of joy.