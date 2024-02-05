'Pissing Off the Dumbest People': Chrissy Teigen Boasts About Making Several Best-Dressed Lists After Trolls Slam Her Grammys Look
Chrissy Teigen will not allow haters to have the last word!
The Cravings author, 38, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 5, to ensure everyone knew her 2024 Grammys look ended up on many best-dressed lists after the ensemble received intense criticism from social media users.
Teigen shared a post dubbing her and her husband, John Legend, the "best-dressed couple" at the star-studded event, to which she replied, "Stop!! ... So late, thank u baby!!"
The mother-of-four also reposted Paige DeSorbo's upload gushing over the outfit, with Teigen adding, "Just going to post all these people I love saying I look amazing."
Teigen then shared an article listing her as one of the "worst-dressed" celebs at the ceremony, to which she hit back with, "No better feeling than pissing off the dumbest people."
The model had a right to defend herself after trolls trashed the Hollywood power couple while they walked the red carpet during music's biggest night.
"They just go to every awards looking a mess," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user said, slamming the looks.
"Their stylist needs to be FIRED immediately," another person chimed in.
The model has been no stranger to getting hate online and spewing mean comments via social media herself. In fact, after Teigen came under fire in 2021 for cyberbullying, she made the decision to get sober.
"I feel so good, I feel very clear headed," she confirmed in an interview the same year. "I feel like I’ve done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that hopefully they’ve seen me be better."
Teigen has been open about how she's managed to better herself by not consuming any alcohol. "Today is my 50 day sobriety streak. It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly," she wrote in a social media post.
At her one-year mark in July 2022, Teigen penned, "Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I — get this — quit drinking! Sigh."