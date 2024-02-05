'Pissing Off the Dumbest People': Chrissy Teigen Boasts About Making Several Best-Dressed Lists After Trolls Slam Her Grammys Look

Teigen has been open about how she's managed to better herself by not consuming any alcohol. "Today is my 50 day sobriety streak. It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly," she wrote in a social media post.

At her one-year mark in July 2022, Teigen penned, "Not a drop of alcohol in 365 days! I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn't give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I — get this — quit drinking! Sigh."