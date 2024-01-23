Chrissy Teigen Was 'Terrified' Her Credit Card Would Decline When She Took John Legend Out to a Fancy Dinner Years Ago
Though Chrissy Teigen has become a bonafide star thanks to her TV gigs, modeling and cookbooks, the celebrity revealed she wasn't really rolling in the dough when she first met now husband John Legend.
In a new interview for her and David Chang's upcoming show, Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, the mom-of-four explained she never went to fancy restaurants until she started dating the singer.
"I took John to Jean-Georges when I was 20 years old, and I remember the margarita that he ordered was $58," she spilled. "I was just blown away when it came out. It came out on a little dish and had little salts and everything."
"My heart broke because I knew then that my card would probably decline," Teigen, 38, remembered of what she was feeling at the time.
Since the star was "so, so scared" that her card would decline, she ended up stopping by the bank and taking out $800 in cash.
"Our meal there was beautiful and wonderful, but the fear that went into having it…oh my God, I’ll never forget that feeling in my entire life," the Hollywood beauty confessed. "It was terrifying."
The Cravings cookbook author explained she wasn't very familiar with Michelin-starred eateries since she "grew up really poor."
"We didn’t go out to eat a lot. We had very humble meals at home, and we’ve talked a lot about that, and I learned a lot through this show," the TV personality shared of why she wanted to join the new food-centric series.
"Part of the role that I sort of fell into was as audience surrogate because I don’t have a background in food," she said. "I don’t have a super developed palate. I didn’t have a huge interest in food."
Needless to say, that changed over the years, with Teigen having now released multiple cookbooks, cookie mixes, bakeware, pans, pots and more kitchen items.
Balancing a thriving career with parenting four kids isn't exactly a piece of cake, something Teigen touched on in the chat.
"I want to take care of myself so that I can wake up and not have regrets of missing out on something they did," she replied when asked what her priorities are for 2024. "The physical time is something, but mentally it’s a lot."
"And I have a little girl that’s about to walk. I have a boy that’s just a mush that does nothing," she quipped of Esti, 1, and son Wren, 7 months. "I have another boy that’s so into sports and a girl that is just absolute perfection in a girl form. And to divide your time and your brain space for them is really difficult."
The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Teigen.