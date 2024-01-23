OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Chrissy Teigen
OK LogoCOUPLES

Chrissy Teigen Was 'Terrified' Her Credit Card Would Decline When She Took John Legend Out to a Fancy Dinner Years Ago

chrissy teigen terrified credit card decline john legend fancy dinner
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Chrissy Teigen has become a bonafide star thanks to her TV gigs, modeling and cookbooks, the celebrity revealed she wasn't really rolling in the dough when she first met now husband John Legend.

In a new interview for her and David Chang's upcoming show, Chrissy and Dave Dine Out, the mom-of-four explained she never went to fancy restaurants until she started dating the singer.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen terrified credit card decline john legend eat years ago
Source: mega

Chrissy Teigen was nervous her credit card was going to be declined when she took John Legend out to eat in NYC.

"I took John to Jean-Georges when I was 20 years old, and I remember the margarita that he ordered was $58," she spilled. "I was just blown away when it came out. It came out on a little dish and had little salts and everything."

"My heart broke because I knew then that my card would probably decline," Teigen, 38, remembered of what she was feeling at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen terrified credit card decline john legend eat years ago
Source: mega

The couple married in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Since the star was "so, so scared" that her card would decline, she ended up stopping by the bank and taking out $800 in cash.

"Our meal there was beautiful and wonderful, but the fear that went into having it…oh my God, I’ll never forget that feeling in my entire life," the Hollywood beauty confessed. "It was terrifying."

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen terrified credit card decline john legend eat years ago
Source: mega

Teigen's new show debuts on Wednesday, January 24.

Article continues below advertisement

The Cravings cookbook author explained she wasn't very familiar with Michelin-starred eateries since she "grew up really poor."

"We didn’t go out to eat a lot. We had very humble meals at home, and we’ve talked a lot about that, and I learned a lot through this show," the TV personality shared of why she wanted to join the new food-centric series.

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"Part of the role that I sort of fell into was as audience surrogate because I don’t have a background in food," she said. "I don’t have a super developed palate. I didn’t have a huge interest in food."

Needless to say, that changed over the years, with Teigen having now released multiple cookbooks, cookie mixes, bakeware, pans, pots and more kitchen items.

Article continues below advertisement
chrissy teigen terrified credit card decline john legend eat years ago
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Teigen and her husband share four kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Balancing a thriving career with parenting four kids isn't exactly a piece of cake, something Teigen touched on in the chat.

"I want to take care of myself so that I can wake up and not have regrets of missing out on something they did," she replied when asked what her priorities are for 2024. "The physical time is something, but mentally it’s a lot."

Article continues below advertisement

"And I have a little girl that’s about to walk. I have a boy that’s just a mush that does nothing," she quipped of Esti, 1, and son Wren, 7 months. "I have another boy that’s so into sports and a girl that is just absolute perfection in a girl form. And to divide your time and your brain space for them is really difficult."

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Teigen.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.