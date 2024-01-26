Still in Love! John Legend Leaves Flirty Comment Below Chrissy Teigen's Sultry Snap
John Legend is still head over heels in love with Chrissy Teigen.
After the model, 38, took to Instagram on Thursday, January 25, to share a sultry photo of herself posing in the street in a short grey wrap coat and a pair of thigh-high boots, her husband, 45, couldn't help but notice!
"One more day. miss my four so much it hurts my bones 😭," Teigen captioned the picture while referencing her growing brood with Legend.
"Let’s discuss your legs tho," the "Green Light" singer, who wed the Cravings author in 2013, commented about his wife's toned physique.
The sweet comment comes as Teigen recently opened up about struggling with jealousy when she started dating Legend.
"Going to his shows when I was younger, like when we had first met, and he would pull up a girl for the slow dance and we would fight about this at the end of the night, like, I was so jealous and unhinged," she admitted during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.
The mother-of-four recalled a time when the musician was shooting a music video and she became enraged by the other women around her man. "Poor Anthony Mandler. This was the director of it, and I was sitting there watching the monitor and he was just simply talking to a girl. It was a party scene and I got in my car, like wheels were going. I was like, I just wasn't well," Teigen noted.
Teigen also recently told a shocking story about taking the chart-topper for a fancy dinner during the early stages of their romance.
"I took John to Jean-Georges when I was 20 years old, and I remember the margarita that he ordered was $58," she recalled during an episode of her new show, Chrissy and Dave Dine Out. "I was just blown away when it came out. It came out on a little dish and had little salts and everything."
"My heart broke because I knew then that my card would probably decline," Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love author said.
"Our meal there was beautiful and wonderful, but the fear that went into having it…oh my God, I’ll never forget that feeling in my entire life," Teigen added. "It was terrifying."
"We didn’t go out to eat a lot. We had very humble meals at home, and we’ve talked a lot about that, and I learned a lot through this show," she said of how she grew up. "Part of the role that I sort of fell into was as audience surrogate because I don’t have a background in food. I don’t have a super developed palate. I didn’t have a huge interest in food."