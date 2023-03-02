Family Time! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Snuggle Up For Adorable Family Portrait After Birth Of Baby No. 3

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had some quality time with their kids after the birth of their third child, Esti.

On Wednesday, March 1, Teigen posted a photo of her brood, where the family-of-five is snuggled up at home on the couch. Legend and Teigen are pictured in the center with their son, Miles, 4, on top of his mother and daughter Luna, 6, next to her father with newborn Esti in her arms.