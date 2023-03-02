Family Time! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Snuggle Up For Adorable Family Portrait After Birth Of Baby No. 3
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had some quality time with their kids after the birth of their third child, Esti.
On Wednesday, March 1, Teigen posted a photo of her brood, where the family-of-five is snuggled up at home on the couch. Legend and Teigen are pictured in the center with their son, Miles, 4, on top of his mother and daughter Luna, 6, next to her father with newborn Esti in her arms.
The group was all smiles, with the matriarch in leggings and a sports bra while the patriarch wore a pink hoodie as the kids were cozy in their pajamas.
“Next goal - all of us AND all the animals (poodle, frenchie, something I dunno terrier, basset hound, two bunnies and bearded dragon, prob something else by the time this loads),” the model joked.
Of course, fans gushed over the adorable snap.
“When you figure out how, please let me know!! Gorgeous fam! 😘,” said one supporter, while another added, “I am sooo happy for you all! Beautiful pic. And look at big sister Luna showing Esti some love. Perfect ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
One user even teased, “3 of you are as cute as can be.... Sorry Chrissy n John ... Not you ... 😂😂😂😂... Just Kidding .. adorable family 😎.”
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, February 28, Teigen uploaded a video showing off her newest bundle of joy.
In the clip, the cookbook author and the Grammy winner were holding baby Esti while they each smooched her on the cheek.
“First kiss 🥪 !!” Teigen penned.
The public could not get enough of the sweet post.
“Classic kiss sandwich, 10/10,” one user quipped, while another said, “I have a feeling she better get used to that! ADORABLE!! ❤️.”
All the recent family content came after the EGOT winner admitted that he will be cutting down on other activities to spend more time with his loved ones.
"I'm still working, but less work and I'm not touring this year, just doing occasional shows. And I'm not doing The Voice this season, but coming back later," he stated in an interview last month.
The 44-year-old continued saying he has "a moderately reduced schedule."
The “All Of Me” singer added his wife “probably wishes it was a little more reduced, but this is definitely reducing my workload this year."