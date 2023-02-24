OK Magazine
In Sickness & In Health! John Legend Takes Over Chrissy Teigen's Instagram For Baking Session After Model Falls Ill

john legend takes over chrissy teigens instagram pp
Source: mega; @chrissyteigen/instagram
By:

Feb. 24 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Since Chrissy Teigen wasn't "feeling well on the holiest day of the year," National Banana Bread Day, her hubby John Legend swooped in and took over the model's Instagram account to document a baking session in her honor.

john legend takes over chrissy teigens instagram
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

"We got some family in town, so it's time to make Chrissy's banana bread because it's a crowd pleaser and it's Banana Bread Day," the EGOT winner told her fans while holding up the box mix on Thursday, February 23.

The dad-of-three, 44, then showed off the final product with a pat of butter on top and gave it a taste, declaring, "Oh lord!"

Legend wrapped up his bit by noting it's "truly amazing that a box mix tastes as good as it does."

john legend takes over chrissy teigens instagram
Source: @chrissyteigen/instagram

Teigen, 37, was beyond grateful for her man filling in, adding that the crooner "doing social media is adorable" since he's not always quite sure if he's doing things correctly.

The cute social media content comes about one month after the couple welcomed their third child, daughter Esti.

MORE ON:
Chirssy Teigen
john legend takes over chrissy teigens instagram
Source: mega

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!?" the Cravings cookbook author wrote via Instagram on January 19. "We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."

The Voice coach admitted he and his wife were originally "worried" over how their daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, would react to having a baby around the house since "they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant."

"I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," Legend confessed. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."

Esti's birth comes two years after Teigen had to undergo a life-saving abortion with their son Jack.

