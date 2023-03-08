Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Rock All-White Ensembles During Date Night Nearly 2 Months After Welcoming Baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a date night a few months after the birth of baby Esti.
On Tuesday, March 7, the pair were caught arriving to the debut party for the Grammy winner’s skincare brand, Loved01 skin. The couple looked angelic in matching all-white ensembles.
The model wore a loose fitting one-shoulder dress with a feather trim, a silver heel and large silver hoop earrings. The mother-of-three looked radiant just a few months after she gave birth via C-section.
The “All of Me” singer looked dapper in a tailored suit, white sneakers and a bare chest underneath his blazer.
Legend released his skincare line on February 1, with the mission to make economical, effective products for people of color.
“We created Loved01 with melanin-rich skin in mind because we believe our community deserves great skincare at an affordable price,” the EGOT holder described.
Last night, Teigen posted a clip of her husband performing at his event. The 44-year-old was seen on stage hyping up the crowd as he sang his hit song “Ordinary People.” The cookbook author gushed, “@loved01skin 💕.”
As OK! previously reported, on January 13, the famous couple welcomed their third child; they also share children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Just six days later, the 37-year-old uploaded a photo showing off their newest bundle of joy.
"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," she penned.
On, Saturday, March 4, the Cravings writer admitted that parenting three tots can be draining.
"Exhausted. so much happened today that had nothing to do with us," she said alongside a selfie of her and Esti.
The star seemed to be referring to the recent Vanderpump Rules drama regarding the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss cheating scandal. The story has been a seemingly good distraction for the overwhelmed mom as she took to twitter to give her two cents on the situation.
“I have 20 different chats going about this Vanderpump Rules news. 20 wildly different people, a wide variety of ages and backgrounds, insanely different jobs and lives, all have come together to say 'WHAAAAAAAAT!?!??!?'” she shared.
