Chrissy Teigen In Disbelief After Donald Trump Attempts To Remove Savage Tweet From 2019: 'Oh My God'
Chrissy Teigen couldn't help but laugh when a 2019 tweet of hers — in which she spoke about Donald Trump — was brought up during the House Oversight Committee’s hearing on Wednesday, February 8.
The model, 37, reacted to the news. "I... Oh my god," she wrote alongside a video of one of her tweets being read.
Teigen's tweet came up while talking about how Twitter is handling Hunter Biden's laptop story when one of the committee members asked what happened when other politicians wanted tweets taken down.
“I am crying. I cannot go on,” she tweeted of being brought up in the meeting.
“Donald Trump heckled two celebrities on Twitter: John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and referred to them as ‘the musician John Legend and his filthy-mouthed wife.’ Ms. Teigen responded to that email at 12:17 a.m., and according to notes from a conversation with your counsel, Ms. Navaroli, the White House almost immediately thereafter contacted Twitter to demand the tweet be taken down. Is that accurate?” Rep. Gerald Connolly asked Twitter U.S. Safety Policy Team Senior Expert Anika Collier Navaroli.
She replied that the White House ended up getting in touch with her about the remark. “I do remember hearing that we had received a request from the White House to make sure that we evaluated this tweet, and that they wanted it to come down, because it was a derogatory statement directed toward the president,” she said.
“I thought that was an inappropriate action by a government official, let alone the White House, but it wasn’t Joe Biden about his son’s laptop. It was Donald Trump, because he didn’t like what Chrissy Teigen had to say about him. Is that correct?” he asked.
Meanwhile, people stuck up for the cookbook author.
One person wrote, "chrissy…. tbh i had no idea what your tweet was when I asked the question, but I’ll always protect your free speech!" while another said, "This quote should be embroidered on a pillow in your living room."
A third person said, "Not sure how this gets topped."