Chrissy Teigen In Disbelief After Donald Trump Attempts To Remove Savage Tweet From 2019: 'Oh My God'

She replied that the White House ended up getting in touch with her about the remark. “I do remember hearing that we had received a request from the White House to make sure that we evaluated this tweet, and that they wanted it to come down, because it was a derogatory statement directed toward the president,” she said.

“I thought that was an inappropriate action by a government official, let alone the White House, but it wasn’t Joe Biden about his son’s laptop. It was Donald Trump, because he didn’t like what Chrissy Teigen had to say about him. Is that correct?” he asked.