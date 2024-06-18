OK Magazine
Chrissy Teigen Responds After Haters Criticize Her for Bathing in 'Dirty' Water: 'Getting My Body Makeup Off'

By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

John Legend, would you drink Chrissy Teigen's bathwater? It's giving Saltburn.

On Monday, June 17, fans of the A-list couple were left unsettled after Legend shared a video of Teigen bathing in what looked like "dirty" water.

John Legend shared a video of his wife, Chrissy Teigen bathing in what looked like dirty water.

While haters had a field day flooding the comments section of Legend's upload, Teigen was also quick to clap back at critics beneath the clip.

"The water is dirty because I’m getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!" the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model snubbed.

In the clip, the "All of Me" singer, 45, could be heard asking, "What is happening here?" as he filmed his wife, 38, scrubbing her leg in a brown, filthy-looking bathtub.

"I'm getting all my body makeup off," Teigen — who was completely naked and had her leg raised out of the water — explained, while Legend panned over to show fans how the brunette bombshell was using an exfoliating cleanser from his skincare brand, Loved01.

The model clarified she had been scrubbing off her body makeup, which is why the water looked brown.

Despite Teigen's video and written explanation as to why the bathwater didn't look clean, critics still filled the comments section with complaints.

"That makeup water is filled with dyes and chemicals, getting into her 🍑 could cause yeast infection or BV loading. Should have showered instead," one Instagram user claimed, as another ridiculed, "she didn’t have to sit in a bath tub of water to exfoliate her body… yuck 🤢 btw not everything is meant for social media!!"

MORE ON:
Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen tied the knot in 2013.

"I just wish I understood why we needed to see this. Seriously. Why," a third hater questioned, while a fourth insisted, "that's what the shower is for... why the bath... soaking in your own nasty filth."

Supporters of the mom-of-four defended Teigen against the negative comments, as one fan wrote, "she literally says that she’s getting her body makeup off. That’s makeup. Not dirt. Some of ya’ll are special."

The couple shares four young children.

Another admirer reiterated: "She literally says, 'I’m getting all my body makeup of' and y’all are like 'why is the water so dirty???' 🙄. Also this is a great way to promote his skincare line, Loved01."

"It's a promo for Loved01. John’s line of skin care for black/brown-skinned people," a third fan pointed out. "She isn't showing anything more than what she would if she had a swimsuit on. Why do yall have to make such a big d--- deal about nothing. If you don’t like it then you know the drill. Move on. Why do people have to make a post saying 'I don’t like this.' No one knows you. And no one cares. 🙄."

